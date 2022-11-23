Rafael Nadal opens up about his experience with fatherhood: "More tired, sleeping less; Trying to make the most of the moments I can be with him"

Rafael Nadal recently spoke about his limited experience as a father, which has already taught him a lot about parenthood. The Spanish tennis great and his wife Maria embraced their new lives as parents a few weeks ago as their son Rafael Jr. was born on October 8 in Mallorca.

Nadal joked that being a father has so far meant that he is more tired and always low on sleep. He went on to say that he is no different from any other father and is just trying to make the most of the wonderful experience. The 36-year-old has already spent time away from his son and has also had the little one with him on tour as he continues to travel around the world for tennis tournaments.

"More tired, sleeping less. It's one more concern in your life," Nadal said about his experience with fatherhood, as per Eurosport.

"Living it naturally, I'm neither more nor less than any father. With happiness. Trying to make the most of the moments I can be with him," he added.

The Spaniard was joined by his wife and son, and the rest of their family members throughout his ATP Finals campaign in Turin last week. It was little Rafael's first trip away from home with his parents. Nadal's parents, his sister, and his wife supported him from the stands in all his matches during the ATP Finals.

There were concerns that the 22-time Grand Slam champion could cut down on his tennis career after taking on his new role as a parent, but he recently confirmed that he plans to continue playing on tour wherever possible, at least through the 2023 season.

"My life changed a little bit, I don't make unilateral decisions" - Rafael Nadal on managing tennis calendar along with family responsibilities

Nitto ATP Finals - Day Three

Rafael Nadal recently won his first match as a father, at the ATP Finals against Casper Ruud, a fact that he was quite excited about. Speaking after the match, the Spaniard also shed light on the road ahead in terms of preparing for the 2023 season. While he plans to give it his all in pre-season training and land in Australia early for the start of next season, he admitted that, as a father, he has more things to consider now before planning his tennis schedule.

"For me is not work, is practice. Just practice, try to make the right plan to be able to stay healthy enough and to stay ready for the beginning of the next season. How early? I can't tell you yet because, as you can imagine now, my life changed a little bit. I don't make unilateral decisions. I need to check a little bit," he said in a press conference after the match against Ruud.

Nadal is on a South American exhibition tennis tour this week, during which he and Ruud will play matches across multiple venues in South America. The tour kicks off in Buenos Aires on Wednesday and concludes in Mexico City on December 1.

