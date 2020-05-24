Rafael Nadal

Spain's most decorated Grand Slam singles champion, Rafael Nadal, sent out a congratulatory message to his country's police force for their untiring work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With over 235,000 confirmed cases, Spain is mainland Europe's worst-affected COVID-19 country. In this regard, Rafael Nadal posted a video praising the efforts of the Spanish police to maintain order in the region.

The left-hander said in the video:

"I wanted to send a message for the great work you always do and especially in recent months. I can only thank you for the necessary and important work that you have carried out."

In response, the Spanish police thanked Rafael Nadal for inspiring the nation. They posted a tweet which said that just as Rafael Nadal never goes down without a fight, no matter what the situation, a united Spain would eventually tide over the COVID-19 crisis.

🎾👮🏻‍♀️👮🎾@RafaelNadal nos ha enseñado a no dar nunca un punto por vencido 🏆 y ahora España va a ganar este partido contra la #COVIDー19 💪



Gracias, Rafa‼#EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/ogi7sNJsFE — Policía Nacional (@policia) May 22, 2020

How has Rafael Nadal contributed in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic?

Rafael Nadal, through his Rafa Nadal Foundation, contributed laptops to disadvantaged students in Palma and Valencia last week. The donation was made to help youngsters attend virtual school classes and avoid lagging behind in their education.

Para paliar los efectos del cierre de los colegios en aquellos estudiantes sin acceso a recursos digitales, hemos distribuido 56 tabletas entre los alumnos de los Centros #FundaciónRafaNadal de #Palma y #Valencia. Proyecto colaborativo contra la brecha digital @AEF_fundaciones pic.twitter.com/pPDNtRq5wb — Fundación Rafa Nadal (@frnadal) May 8, 2020

The tweet from the Rafa Nadal Foundation in this regard read:

"To alleviate the effects of the closure of schools on students without access to digital resources, we have distributed 56 tablets among the students of the # FundaciónRafaNadal centers in #Palma and #Valencia. It is a collaborative project against the digital divide @AEF_fundaciones."

Morevover, the Foundation also distributed 3000 SIM cards to students who did not have Wi-Fi connectivity.

"The distribution of the tablets is accompanied by 3,000 SIM cards, for those students without Wi-Fi connectivity," the Foundation announced." "Additionally, a team of 'digital volunteers' will advise and accompany students in the management of educational tools, ensuring their best use."

For students in Rafael Nadal's Foundation in Palma, financial aid was also provided for the purchase of food and hygiene products.

What does the Rafa Nadal Foundation do?

The Rafa Nadal Foundation encourages the development and socio-personal integration of children in Spain and India.

Rafael Nadal and his mother, Ana Maria Parera, created the Rafa Nadal Foundation in 2008. Right since its inception, the organization has focused on sport and education as the basis of all its projects.

The Foundation works on the belief that every child and youngster should have access to equal opportunities. Through its projects in Spain and India, it helps children make the most of their abilities, empowering them with values such as self-improvement, respect and hard work.

Rafael Nadal, through his Foundation, has contributed to several social and humanitarian causes in the past. In December 2018, it donated €1 million to help the victims affected by flash floods that occurred in Mallorca.

The Spaniard visited the afflicted area himself to assist in the clean-up efforts. He also made available his Rafa Nadal Academy for those seeking shelter, and observed a moment of silence with students and staff at his academy to honour those who had passed away.