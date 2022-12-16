Tennis legend Rafael Nadal teased Casper Ruud in jest after the Norwegian won the 2022 Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award.

It is the 23-year-old's first ATP Award and it came after a great 2022 season in which he reached the finals of two Grand Slams, one Masters 1000 and the ATP Finals. He also reached a career-high of No. 2 in the ATP rankings. He received the award for his fair play, professionalism, and integrity on and off the court.

Ruud not only became the first Scandinavian winner since Sweden's Stefan Edberg won it for the fifth time in 1995, but he also shattered the record held by Nadal and Roger Federer. Since 2004, the duo has won it every year, with the Spaniard claiming it five times and the Swiss maestro 13 times.

After Rudd was announced as the winner of the award, Nadal took to social media to pull his leg, before adding that he was "super happy" for him.

"No way!!! They don't know you!!! Many congrats, you deserve it 100%! Super happy for you!" the Spaniard wrote.

Rafael Nadal congratulates Casper Ruud.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner and Ruud recently played a Latin America exhibition tour. The duo faced each other five times, with Mexico being their final stop. The former World No. 1 won four times, with his victories coming in Buenos Aires (Argentina), Bogota (Colombia), Belo Horizonte (Brazil), and Mexico, whereas the Norwegian's only win came in Quito (Ecuador).

"His team and his family are incredible, they have always been with me" - Casper Ruud on Rafael Nadal

Casper Ruud and Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals - Day Five.

During a press conference while on their Latin American tour, Casper Ruud, a former trainee at the Rafa Nadal Academy, commended the facilities and praised the intensity of the training sessions.

He also stated that he has learned about attitude and professionalism from Nadal, adding that the Spaniard's family and the team have always been very supportive of him.

"You can learn everything from Rafa, from any type of shot to mentality and professionalism," Ruud said, adding, "When I arrived at the academy I was surprised by the intensity of each training session, and that has helped me to increase the intensity that I put into each practice.

"Rafa's team and his family are incredible. They have always been with me, and they do a spectacular job with a young community," he added.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes