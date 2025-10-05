Rafael Nadal reacts to Andy Murray's golf blunder at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Rafael Nadal recently reacted to a golf blunder produced by his former tennis rival, Andy Murray, at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Nadal and Murray share a passion for golf, and both former ATP icons have played the sport more frequently following their respective retirements from tennis.Murray, a former No. 1 and three-time Major champion, was recently in golfing action at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The Brit, invited to the event as an amateur, featured prominently in the round played on the Old Course at St. Andrews. Here, on Hole 4, the 38-year-old rather embarrassingly failed to get the ball out of a bunker after an inaccurate swing. The ball barely slid a few feet, leaving the Brit flustered.It didn't take long for videos of the moment to gain traction on social media. On Instagram, the official handle of the DP World Tour shared the video as well, which was captioned, &quot;Oh Andy&quot;. Here, Andy Murray's former rival Rafael Nadal entered the comments and poked fun at the Brit over the failed swing with a couple of emojis.&quot;🫣 @andymurray 🤭,&quot; the Spaniard wrote.Nadal and Murray finished their careers in 2024 with the Spaniard leading the Brit 17-7 in their career head-to-head. While their on-court rivalry was a fierce one, off the court, they shared a friendly and respectful relationship. The duo even recorded and sent video messages to pay tribute to each other at the time of their respective retirements.Andy Murray made humorous revelation about Rafael Nadal in signature style in heartfelt message for Spaniard last yearAndy Murray during his &quot;Centre Stage&quot; theatre tour at SEC Armadillo on June 18, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland (Source: Getty)Rafael Nadal's stellar tennis career ended on a rather disappointing note representing Spain at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. He was given a special farewell here, which featured heartfelt video messages from his fiercest rivals Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.Murray's message, despite being an emotional one, had its fair share of the Brit's signature dry humor as well. He lauded the Spaniard's much-revered record of never having broken a racket, but at the same time, hilariously remembered how the Mallorcan often used to destroy PlayStation controllers after losing to the Brit at a soccer video game.&quot;You're probably the only tennis player ever to never throw their racket in anger which is incredible. However, this wasn't the case when you would lose in the PlayStation. I've seen Rafa throwing PlayStation controllers in hotels all over the world when he and his close friend Juan Monaco would lose a late goal to me with his beloved Real Madrid at Pro Evolution Soccer,&quot; Murray said.The Brit also attended the Spaniard's memorable French Open tribute earlier this year, where Federer and Djokovic were also present.