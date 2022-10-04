Rafael Nadal reacts to Carlos Alcaraz congratulating the Spaniard for joining him in Top-2 of ATP rankings

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal recently shared Carlos Alcaraz's Instagram post on his story after the 19-year-old congratulated both of them for being ranked No.1 and No.2 in the ATP.

The King of Clay moved up to second in the rankings following Casper Ruud's quarterfinal loss to Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka at the Korea Open on Friday.

"Momento histórico" (Historical moment), said Nadal.

Rafael Nadal acknowledging Carlos Alcaraz's post

Alcaraz also went on to express his pride at being at the top with someone of Nadal's stature and a fellow Spaniard.

"Two (Spanish flag) at the top of the ranking! Proud to share this historic moment with @rafaelnadal, greatest player of all time! Let's go!" said Alcaraz.

"Dear Roger, my friend and rival; it’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you" - Rafael Nadal's emotional message to Roger Federer following his retirement

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup

Arguably one of the biggest rivalries in the world of sport, let alone tennis, every match between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer was an exciting one. However, this was no ordinary rivalry.

So much so that fans coined the term 'Fedal' to describe the duo, which symbolized the love and respect that the players had for one another both on and off the court.

Following Federer's retirement announcement, Nadal took to Instagram to share some emotional words for the Swiss former World No. 1 and reminsced about sharing so many "amazing moments" together on and off the court.

"Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come… it’s a sad day for me personally and for sports people around the world. I said it to you when we spoke and now it’s here. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court," said Nadal.

The Spaniard went on further to wish him and his family all the best for what lies ahead and that they will share more moments together.

"We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you," added Nadal.

