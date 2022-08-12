Rafael Nadal reacts to Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas joining the Spaniard, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray for 2022 Laver Cup

Rafael Nadal is on the road for a busy hardcourt season, participating in the Cincinnati Open before the US Open. Having pulled out of the Canadian Open, he confirmed his participation in the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday. While all eyes are on his US Open swing, the Spaniard is already excited for the Laver Cup where he will play in a stronger-than-ever Team Europe squad.

Team Europe recently completed their line-up for the 2022 edition with the addition of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud. The duo joined Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion shared his excitement for the event by reacting to an Instagram post from the Laver Cup page.

Rafael Nadal reacts on Instagram

The Spaniard is set to make his third appearance in the tournament. He made his debut in 2017, where he lost his first match - a doubles tie with Tomas Berdych - against Nick Kyrgios and Jack Sock. He then returned strongly to defeat Sock in a singles tie, before teaming up with Federer to beat Sock and Sam Querrey in the doubles. His 2017 campaign ended with a loss to John Isner in a singles match.

Nadal returned to the tournament in 2019 and beat Milos Raonic in his only singles match that year. He then lost in the doubles alongside Tsitsipas against the Kyrgios-Sock pair.

While he has already played with Federer in doubles at the Laver Cup, the 2022 edition could see him pair up with either Djokovic or Murray for the very first time at the prestigious event. The tournament will be held at the O2 Arena in London from September 23-25.

Laver Cup @LaverCup The Big 4 are in for London. Djokovic will join Nadal, Murray and Federer as teammates to defend the Laver Cup on Team Europe at The O2. The Big 4 are in for London. Djokovic will join Nadal, Murray and Federer as teammates to defend the Laver Cup on Team Europe at The O2. https://t.co/VoMFTBLsM3

Meanwhile, the prospect of playing alongside the Big 4 has Ruud quite thrilled. His run to the French Open final this year led to his advanced ranking and played a big role in him getting an invite to play in the event.

"Am I dreaming??" the Norwegian wrote on Twitter.

What happened the last time Nadal, Federer, Djokovic, and Murray played in the same tournament?

2019 Australian Open - Day 14

The Big 4 of men's tennis last played in the same tournament back at the 2019 Australian Open. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic contested the final of the tournament, with Djokovic winning in straight sets in one of the biggest victories of his career.

The Spaniard had not played since the 2018 US Open due to injury and the 2019 Australian Open was his first tournament in more than four months.

Meanwhile, Murray lost in the opening round to Roberto Bautista Agut and announced that he would retire from the sport later that year. However, he returned after a long break and is still competing on tour.

Federer lost to Laver Cup teammate Tsitsipas in the fourth round of the 2019 Australian Open.

Cut to the present, where Nadal and Murray are the only confirmed participants at the next Grand Slam tournament, which is the 2022 US Open. Federer will not play as he is still recovering from injury, while Djokovic is hoping to get an exemption for the vaccine mandate in the US.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh