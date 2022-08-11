"Very happy to play again in Cincy" - Rafael Nadal confirms participation in Cincinnati Open

Rafael Nadal is set to return to action at the Cincinnati Open next week, as confirmed by the Spaniard.

Nadal was out of action after tearing his abdominal muscle during his five-set come-from-behind quarterfinal win over Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon. That meant he had to pull out of a blockbuster last-four clash with Nick Kyrgios.

After pulling out of the ongoing Canadian Open due to the same injury, the Spaniard will return to Cincinnati for the first time since making the last eight in 2017.

Nadal has been beset by injury woes this year but has only lost thrice in 38 matches, going 19-0 in Majors.

The World No. 3 embarked on a career-best 20-0 start to the year, sweeping titles in Melbourne, the Australian Open and in Acapulco back-to-back. His success at the Australian Open was his second at the tournament and a record 21st Major. However, the Spaniard's unbeaten start was ended by Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final.

After suffering a rib injury in his semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz in the tournament, Nadal made a late start to his claycourt season, missing events in Monte-Carlo and Barcelona. He endured early exits in Madrid and Rome, where he was beset by his recurring foot injury, but managed to win a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title.

Making his first appearance on grass in three years, Nadal made it to his third straight Wimbledon semifinal but had to pull out due to an abdominal tear.

How has Rafael Nadal fared at Cincinnati?

Western & Southern Open - Day Eight

Rafael Nadal has a 22-11 record at the Cincinnati Open. After enduring first-round exits in his first two appearances, the Spaniard made the quarterfinals in 2006 but lost to compatriot Juan Carlos Ferrero in two tiebreaks.

After an early exit, Nadal reached back-to-back Cincinnati semifinals but fell short against Novak Djokovic on both occasions. The Spaniard reached consecutive quarterfinals before going all the way in 2013, beating John Isner in the final. He completed the Canadian Open-Cincinnati-US Open treble that year.

Nadal did not return to defend his title the following year and suffered consecutive third-round exits before making the quarterfinals in 2017, losing to Nick Kyrgios.

Interestingly, Rafael Nadal went on to win the US Open that year. That augurs well for his hopes of a record-equalling fifth triumph at Flushing Meadows next month. The Spaniard would join the all-time list at the US Open with a fifth title, standing alongside Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors as the players with the most titles at the New York Major.

