Rafael Nadal has received recovery wishes from American actor Ben Stiller amidst the Spaniard's injury crisis.

Nadal has been on the sidelines since picking up a hip injury at the 2023 Australian Open. He was expected to be back on tour at the Madrid Open. However, he recently confirmed his withdrawal from the tournament, stating that he is far from full fitness.

With Nadal still in the realms of agony, Stiller took to social media to wish the Spaniard a steady recovery.

"Sending @RafaelNadal good vibes and steady strong recovery," he wrote on Twitter.

Nadal and Stiller share a close friendship. The American actor was even once invited by the Spaniard to take part in a one-night exhibition event in New York back in 2013.

"I got to know [Nadal] a little bit about 7 or 8 years ago," Stiller said last year during The Tonight Show. "He invited me a few years back to see an exhibition match at Madison Square Garden which was really exciting."

Midway through the second set of his exhibition match against Juan Martin del Potro, the 22-time Grand Slam champion turned the affair into a doubles contest, asking Stiller to join him on the court. Reflecting on the incident, Stiller said:

"It's like a dream come true to be in Madison Square Garden and people start cheering and it's also this nightmare that's happening simultaneously, because I realise I really don't play tennis."

Rafael Nadal: The injury recovery period had to be six to eight weeks and we already going for fourteen

2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal recently revealed that the recovery period is already into its fourteenth week despite the initial diagnosis predicting just six to eight weeks of rest.

Taking to social media on Thursday (April 20), the former World No. 1 claimed that there has not been any evident progress even after properly following medication.

"In principle it had to be six to eight weeks of recovery period and we are already going for fourteen. The reality is that the situation is not what we would have expected." he wrote on Instagram. "All medical indications have been followed, but the evolution has not been what we were initially told."

He also lamented not being able to play in some of his "most important" tournaments amidst the injury crisis.

"We are in a difficult situation. Weeks go by and I had the illusion of being able to play in tournaments that are the most important in my career such as Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros and at the moment I have missed Monte Carlo and Barcelona," he stated.

With recovery still in progress, it is to be seen whether Nadal will be able to participate in the all-important French Open next month.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes