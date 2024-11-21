Rafael Nadal receives special tribute from Jannik Sinner following his retirement: "Wish you nothing but the best for a new chapter"

Jannik Sinner shared an emotional farewell tribute for Rafael Nadal as the tennis legend retired from professional tennis. The Spaniard played his last match at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals.

Nadal faced Botic van de Zandschulp in Spain's quarterfinal clash against the Netherlands in the opening singles match. Despite having last played professionally in August at the Paris Olympics, the 38-year-old put up a strong performance in the early part of the first set.

However, Nadal eventually fell to the Dutchman in straight sets as the Netherlands went 1-0 up. Carlos Alcaraz's win in singles tied the scores for Spain before the doubles loss eliminated them from the tournament, also bringing down the curtain on one of the all-time great careers.

Reigning World No. 1 Jannik Sinner paid tribute to Nadal with a heartwarming message and congratulated him on his incredible career. In a video message posted on his Instagram story, Sinner said:

"What can I say, just thank you so much for everything you have done and what you have given us as a player but especially as a person. Incredible career, just wanted to say huge congrats to you, to your team, to your family and I wish you nothing but the best for a new chapter of your life."'

Sinner faced Nadal at the 2021 French Open where the 22-time Grand Slam champion beat him in straight sets 7-5, 6-3, 6-0. The duo faced each other a total of three times with the Spaniard winning each of those encounters.

Rafael Nadal defended Jannik Sinner over doping allegations

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024

Jannik Sinner tested positive for the banned substance Clostebol in March 2024 and although he was cleared to continue playing professionally by an independent panel after giving a "credible" explanation, the 23-year-old was alleged to have intentionally used the substance.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) challenged Sinner's innocence in the Court of Arbitration (CAS) and while the case is still ongoing, the Italian received massive support from Rafael Nadal over the issue. The 22-time Grand Slam champion defended Sinner, stating he hadn't doped deliberately.

"I know Jannik and I am convinced that he did not act in bad faith and he never wanted to dope. I believe in the good faith of people and I am sure that if he was declared innocent it is because the court clearly saw that what happened was not punishable. Justice is justice, we must not only like it when it decides what we want. I do not believe that they judged him innocent simply because he is number 1 in the world. Everyone's opinion is respectable and mine is this," he said on Spanish television show El Hormiguero.

While the final ruling by CAS is expected early next year, Sinner dominated the 2024 season winning two Grand Slam titles at the US Open and Australian Open. He also won the Shanghai Masters and ATP Finals in the latter part of the season.

