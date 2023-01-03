Rafael Nadal reveals his honest feelings about playing Roger Federer during an interaction with teammate Paula Badosa at United Cup 2023

Rafael Nadal recently revealed whether he enjoyed competing against his arch-rival Roger Federer, and was all praise for his compatriot and teammate Paula Badosa.

The Spaniards, who are in Sydney for the United Cup 2023, recently participated in a game of Partnership, where their knowledge of each other was put to the test. Nadal and Badosa’s camaraderie shone through the entirety of the fun quiz as the pair shared some banter and complimented each other.

When asked about her partner’s biggest weapon, Paula Badosa deemed the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s mentality to be his ultimate asset. She jokingly remarked that her forehand was almost as good as the legendary countryman’s when he picked Badosa's biggest weapon to be her superior forehand.

"Paula, you have a great forehand, come on," Rafael Nadal said.

"Almost like Rafa," Paula Badosa wittily remarked.

Rafael Nadal also revealed his first impression of the 25-year-old, applauding the young Spaniard’s determination and powerful shot-making.

"Super powerful! A player with big shots. The right determination. That’s what my first impression was when I saw her play," he revealed.

Notably, the Mallorca native suggested that he would borrow the 2021 Indian Wells champion’s incredible winners to benefit his game.

"She hits a lot of winners! Much more than me. She doesn’t need to run that much," he observed.

Asked about her partner’s favorite opponent to play against, Badosa went for the veteran’s closest rival Roger Federer, whom he has played a staggering 40 times in his career, winning 24 of those encounters.

"I don’t really know this one, but (with) the head-to-head and everything? That’s what I think about. He likes (him). Come on," Paula Badosa said, mentioning Roger Federer.

Rafael Nadal agreed with his compatriot but also admitted that competing against the Swiss legend was no piece of cake.

"Well I like. I love to play. Sometimes, it’s too difficult, but I love to play," the former World No. 1 said.

Spanish United Cup 2023 team gang up on Rafael Nadal during a fun game of Intuition

Team Spain at the United Cup 2023

Team Spain were unable to clinch a spot in the Sydney City Finals of the United Cup 2023, losing to both Australia and Great Britain in their round-robin encounters. They, however, did not disappoint when it came to their off-court spirit.

The team engaged in a game of Intuition and revealed some exciting inside details about their teammates. One confession, in particular, may come as a surprise to devoted fans of Rafael Nadal.

When the group was asked about who makes the biggest mess in their shared room at the United Cup, the majority of fingers pointed towards the 22-time Grand Slam champion, who is known for being very particular on the court.

Interestingly, the Spaniard’s protege Casper Ruud made a similar statement recently.

"Rafa is pretty messy, honestly, so shoes and clothes are hanging everywhere, but on court, he’s not messy, so he saves all the energy for the court, I guess," Ruud had revealed during a post-match press conference at the Laver Cup.

