Rafael Nadal reveals the shots he would take from another player ft. Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal was recently invited as a speaker at the Infosys EMEA confluence 2023 in Vienna. In a candid game by the host on-stage, the 22-time Grand Slam champion gave a nod to the other two members of the Big 3, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

The Spaniard announced a three-year partnership with Infosys in August this year. The partnership includes working with Nadal’s coaching team to develop an AI-powered match analysis tool. The brand is also a part of the tennis world as the digital innovation partner for the ATP tour, Roland-Garros, Australian Open, and The International Tennis Hall of Fame.

At the event, the host asked Rafael Nadal which stroke he would like to take and from which player. The latter began by naming former player Ivo Karlovic for his powerful serve.

He chose tennis legend Roger Federer for his deft forehand. The stroke has been one of the most powerful weapons in Federer's arsenal, with Nadal often at the receiving end. Nadal also named 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic for his masterful backhand.

He chose former Czech player Radek Stepanek for his volley and Carlos Alcaraz for his fitness. However, when it came to mentality, the 14-time French Open champion preferred to keep his own.

Rafael Nadal shares his motivation to make a comeback on the ATP tour

Rafael Nadal ineracts with the media ahead of the 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal has announced his return on tour starting with the Brisbane International, scheduled to be held from December 29 to January 7.

He had been struggling with injuries before playing his last match in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open, where he lost to Mackenzie McDonald. The former World No. 1 later underwent hip surgery and after months of recovery and practice, is ready to be back in action.

As per the ATP website, the Spaniard has shared his motivation to continue competing.

“I have thought many times that it did not make sense,” he was quoted as saying by the ATP. “In the end, there have been many years, many hours of work in which I did not see the result. I still believe what I said in the last press conference, that I do not deserve to end my sports career in a press room.

"I would like to finish in a different way, and I have fought and kept the illusion for that to happen, with doubts, with bad moments, very bad or better moments,” he added.

After being away from the courts for almost a year, Rafael Nadal is currently ranked No. 664.

