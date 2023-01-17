Rafael Nadal is right below Novak Djokovic as favorite to win Australian Open 2023, says PTPA co-founder Vasek Pospisil

Novak Djokovic remains the clear favorite to win the 2023 Australian Open title, but Rafael Nadal is a close second, believes Djokovic's PTPA co-founder and Canadian tennis star Vasek Pospisil. If the Serbian great wins his 10th Australian Open title in less than two weeks from now, he will become only the second man after Nadal to win the same Grand Slam tournament at least 10 times.

Pospisil shared his thoughts on Djokovic's chances of winning the title in his comeback campaign at the Melbourne Grand Slam, declaring that it is tough to see beyond the Serbian superstar when picking a title favorite. The Canadian also opened up about working with the Serb at the PTPA.

While Pospisil declared the 21-time Grand Slam champion as the favorite to win in Australia and equal Nadal's all-time record of 22 Grand Slam men's singles titles, he believes there are many strong challengers to the Serb's bid.

"I hope he (Djokovic) wins it," Pospisil told Stadium Astro. "I would consider him the favorite, absolutely. If you have to pick a favorite, it's hard to pick someone else. Having said that, obviously there are so many great players and incredible talents put together for one week."

The biggest challenger among them is defending champion Nadal himself, who Pospisil feels has a "great chance of winning."

"Obviously, just him being Rafa, clearly he's got a great chance of winning as well, and it would have to be right up there. Right below Novak as favorite I would say," the Canadian added.

Nadal got his title defense off to a strong start, beating a tricky first-round opponent in Jack Draper 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 on Monday. Djokovic begins his bid for a 10th Australian Open title on Tuesday against Roberto Carballes Baena. Meanwhile, Pospisil himself made 6th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime toil very hard for a 1-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(3), 6-3 first-round victory in Melbourne.

"Close friend" Novak Djokovic brings a lot of credibility to PTPA, says Vasek Pospisil

Vasek Pospisil with the Serbian star at the 2023 Adelaide International 1.

Vasek Pospisil and Novak Djokovic co-founded the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) with the aim of ensuring that their fellow players on the pro tennis circuit have full representation and their rights protected. Pospisil believes the Serb's inclusion in the PTPA structure brings a lot of credibility to the project.

"Partnering with Novak is amazing because he just brings so much credibility," Pospisil said on the same.

He further spoke about their strong camaraderie, while also suggesting that the Serb cares a lot about the PTPA project.

"We've connected as people and so we've become very close friends, and he really cares as well, so having him on board is huge," the world no. 99 added.

The PTPA recently announced an eight-member executive board, which includes the founders, along with the likes of Ons Jabeur, Paula Badosa, John Isner, and Hubert Hurkacz, among others.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes