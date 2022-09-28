Rafael Nadal on his rivalry with Roger Federer: It has always been very healthy in every way since the beginning of everything, from that moment we first met in 2002 in Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal recalled his rivalry with Roger Federer in a recent interview with Spanish radio station Onda Cero, remarking that he and the Swiss had always had a very healthy appreciation for each other from the very beginning.

Even during their first meeting at the 2004 Miami Open, when the Spaniard was an up-and-coming teenager and Federer was ranked World No. 1, Nadal was of the opinion that he had a good feeling about their relationship. Interestingly, the Mallorcan revealed that he and Federer had met earlier than that at the 2002 Wimbledon Championships due to their then-shared sponsor - Nike.

"It has always been a very healthy rivalry in every way since the beginning of everything, since the first match we played in 2004, if I am not mistaken, in Miami, where I was not yet a rival for him at all, but well, from that moment we had a good feeling. We first met in 2002 in Wimbledon, at Nike's house," Nadal said, in comments translated from Spanish into English by Twitter user Genny SS.

Hailing the Swiss legend as someone who was a "very important part" of his professional career, the 22-time Grand Slam champion declared that he had always learned things from him that have helped him enormously over the years.

"And from there, we already know the whole story. In that sense, for me he is someone who, apart from being a very important part of my professional life for everything he has meant in my career, is someone I've always admired, someone from whom I have also somehow learned things that have helped me progress in my sporting life without a doubt and also it's leaving someone with whom, especially in these last, I'd say, 10-12 years, a strong bond has been created," Nadal said.

The 36-year-old further added that he had an "extra affinity" towards the Swiss due to their shared past, which he considered par for the course when it comes to competitive athletes and the rivalries that end up defining their careers.

"In the end, we have had a very important sports rivalry but as years go by, especially with people with whom you have an extra affinity, I think that from so many things that you experience together you end up appreciating your rival a lot," he said.

"In the end it's leaving someone who has entertained, moved & inspired many people in the world" - Rafael Nadal on Roger Federer's retirement

Nadal and Federer at the Laver Cup 2022

During the interview, Rafael Nadal continued to touch on Roger Federer's retirement at the Laver Cup, stating that he has no other option but to embrace the sadness that comes with accepting that one of the greatest icons of tennis has left the sport.

"One of the greatest icons in the history of sports is leaving. And ultimately you live it with sadness, too," he said. "I said it the other day, in the end it's leaving someone who has entertained, moved and inspired many people in the world and somehow I am also one of them."

Referring to the iconic image of him and the Swiss maestro holding hands and shedding tears during the farewell ceremony, the Spaniard declared that he doesn't even remember the moment, as he was far too concerned with the multitude of emotions he was feeling during the night.

"To tell you the truth, I don't even remember that moment, honestly. I have not seen the images," Nadal said. "This is the reality. And well, in the end, if I'm honest, there were moments that were difficult because somehow I didn't want to cry either."

