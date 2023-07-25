Rafael Nadal's academy welcomes Lleyton Hewitt's son Cruz as the latest addition to their training program

The Rafa Nadal Academy has welcomed former World No. 1 Lleyton Hewitt's son Cruz Hewitt as the latest addition to their training program.

Founded in 2016, Nadal's academy has directed the careers of several young players from all over the world. Apart from developing the players' skills, the academy also aims at improving their physical fitness and personal growth. The all-round training program has attracted yet another budding talent in Cruz Hewitt.

Taking to social media on Monday, July 24, Rafa Nadal Academy announced the arrival of the two-time Grand Slam champion's son.

"His face is similar to us! And the way he plays tennis! Welcome Cruz Hewitt! Vamos!!," they wrote.

Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar @rnadalacademy



And the way he plays tennis... 🏼!



Welcome Cruz Hewitt! VAMOS pic.twitter.com/UzxdDawtv4 His face is familiar to us 🤗!And the way he plays tennis...🏼!Welcome Cruz Hewitt! VAMOS

Situated in Manacor, the academy is a world-class sporting center that features 26 tennis courts — both hard and clay surfaces. It also entertains a football field, a gym, and a squash court among several other facilities.

Roger Federer was the chief guest at the academy's official inauguration ceremony in 2016. During the event, the Swiss affirmed that he would send his kids to the Spaniard's academy if they ever wanted to learn tennis.

"One thing's for sure, I know where I’m going to send my kids if they want to learn tennis. I’m going to send them right here," Roger Federer said during the ceremony.

Top tennis players who trained at Rafa Nadal Academy ft. Andy Murray and Casper Ruud

The Spaniard at the 2023 Australian Open

The Rafa Nadal Academy has fostered several top talents over the years. Casper Ruud, Andy Murray, and Felix-Auger Aliassime are a few players who have honed their skills by utilizing the facilities.

Auger-Aliassime, the top-ranked Canadian, is often seen practicing at the academy. He is currently being coached by Nadal's uncle Toni. The training programs at the academy have helped the Canadian build on his explosive forehand.

Meanwhile, Ruud has grown to become an intimidating opponent on red dirt, thanks to the training he received at the academy. The Norwegian has considerably improved his footwork, forehand, and the serve to emerge as an eminent figure on clay.

Murray often uses the Spaniard's academy to engage in rigorous training programs with the aim to improve his physical and mental fitness. The three-time Grand Slam champion was last seen in action at the 2023 Wimbledon Champions, where he lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round.

Bianca Andresscu, Emil Ruusvuori, and Lorenzo Sonego are a few other famous players on the tour to have trained at the academy.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here