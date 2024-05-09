Rafael Nadal's baby son's presence at Italian Open 2024 leads to similar childhood pictures of Spaniard with his uncle Miguel Angel resurfacing

Rafael Nadal's childhood pictures recently resurfaced online as his son Rafael Nadal Jr. attended the first-round match at the 2024 Italian Open against Zizou Begs. The Spaniard defeated Bergs 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Rafa Jr. has been making consistent appearances at father Nadal's matches since he made his comeback to the tour, overcoming the injury sustained at the 2024 Brisbane International.

The Spaniard's son accompanied him at the 2024 Barcelona Open and Madrid Open. Now Rafa Jr. has traveled to Rome for the Italian Open and grabbed all the spotlight as the 10-time Italian Open champion won his first-round match.

Rafa Jr.'s adorable pictures from the Italian Open have led the Spaniard's pictures from his childhood to resurface online. The Spaniard was pictured with his uncle Miguel Angel, who was a defender and midfielder for Mallorca and Barcelona. Fans have commented on the resemblance between the two.

Miguel Angel played for Spain's national team in three World Cups along with the 1996 Euro competition. He played for Mallorca in two stints, from 1987-1991 and then again from 1999-2005. From 1991-1999, he played for Barcelona, where he won the bulk of his trophies, including five La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies and one European Cup, among others.

Rafael Nadal- "I would prefer that Rafa Jr. practice another sport"

The Spaniard at the 2022 Paris Masters

Rafael Nadal recently revealed that he would prefer if his son chose not to practice tennis and rather pick some other sport. The Spaniard and his wife Maria Francisca Perello got married in 2019 and welcomed their first child, Rafa Jr. in October 2022.

In an interview with La Sexta, the Spaniard said that it hurts him to say this as tennis has given him everything, but he would prefer if his son chooses some other sport. He, however, added that he would support his son even if he played tennis.

"I would prefer that [Rafa Jr.] practice another sport. It pains me to say it with everything that tennis has given me... If he wants to play tennis, I will support him. But if he plays another sport, better," he said to La Sexta.

Rafael Nadal will now take on Hubert Hurcakz in the second round at the Italian Open. This is their first meeting on the ATP Tour. Hurcakz recently lifted his first title on clay at the 2024 Estoril Open.

