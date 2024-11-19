Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya, Sebastian Korda & tennis world show their support for Spaniard ahead of final tournament in novel fashion

Rafael Nadal's retirement after 23 years on the ATP tour has garnered global attention. His coach, Carlos Moya, and fellow players like Sebastian Korda and Lorenzo Musetti have shown their support by updating their social media profiles with his iconic logo.

The 38-year-old will conclude his illustrious career in Málaga, Spain, representing the host nation in the Davis Cup on Tuesday (Nov. 19). Throughout his career, he played a key role in helping Spain secure four of their six titles.

The former World No. 1 has been working with Carlos Moya since 2016, following the departure of his uncle and former coach, Toni. Under Moya’s guidance, the 38-year-old has won 21 singles titles, including eight Grand Slam and eight Masters titles.

On Tuesday, his coach Carlos Moya shared Rafael Nadal's bull horn logo which symbolizes strength and his nickname "El Toro," on X.

Besides his coach, players have also shown their support. Sebastian Korda, Lorenzo Musetti and Jack Draper changed their Instagram profile pictures to the Spaniard's logo as well.

As Spain faces the Netherlands on Tuesday, he will meet Botic van de Zandschulp in their singles clash. This will be their third meeting on the ATP Tour, with their previous encounters taking place in the third round of the 2022 French Open and the fourth round of Wimbledon the same year, both of which Nadal won.

Carlos Moya on Rafael Nadal playing his last match: “That's something I can't wrap my head around”

Carlos Moya and Nadal- Source: Getty

Rafael Nadal's coach, Carlos Moya, recently told the press ahead of Spain's Davis Cup clash against the Netherlands on Tuesday that the former World No. 1's retirement was carefully planned, though he still finds it hard to accept.

"I have fully accepted it because it's not something that happened overnight. It's a decision he has carefully considered, we've talked a lot about it. It's not a sudden thing. What I'm not prepared for is today being Rafa's last day as an active player,” Moya said.

“That's something I can't wrap my head around, but I have come to terms with the fact that this is the last week. My hope and excitement are to be here until Sunday,” he added.

Joining the 22-time Grand Slam champion in Spain's Davis Cup team to face the Netherlands is World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, who will be facing Tallon Griekspoor.

In the doubles, Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martínez will team up to face Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof.

