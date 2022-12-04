Rafael Nadal's dream house reaches its final stage of construction, Spaniard and wife Maria Perello to inaugurate the house in spring

Spanish tennis GOAT Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Perello will move into their lavish new home in the Spaniard's hometown of Mallorca next year in spring.

The Spaniard's new home is finally nearing completion after two and a half years of construction. It is located in the highest part of Porto Cristo, a small town east of Mallorca, Spain. The soon-to-be-finished house will offer breathtaking views of the entire natural cove of the port -- from the mouth to the Club Nàutic, from the beach to the profile of the urban area.

As reported by Spanish media outlet DiariodeMallorca, the exterior is nearly finished, with only a few finishing touches remaining. As per current plans, Nadal and his wife will move into the house in May 2023, assuming there are no setbacks and the work is completed within the 36-month deadline.

Aptly guided by Mallorcan architect Tomeu Esteva, Nadal's dream home consists of interconnected buildings with a ground floor and two heights, both topped with a hipped roof with wide overhangs that protect the spacious terraces on the first and second floors.

To complete the whole set, a third building is also being developed, located slightly apart from the two previously described buildings.

The terrace is airy and light-filled on the second floor. Contrarily, the building on the first is shielded by rectangular modules that enlarge the structure at its base. The terraces complete the foundation of the complex and act as a link between the two main buildings.

Rafael Nadal's dream house holds a sentimental value

The former World No. 1 has had an eventful 2022 season. The southpaw won two Grand Slams, the Australian Open and Roland Garros, in the course of the year. Moreover, the 36-year-old became a father when his wife gave birth to a baby boy.

As per Spanish reports, the 22-time Grand Slam winner's dream house holds sentimental value for the Spaniard.

Located in his hometown of Mallorca, the area holds a special place in his heart. He considers it to be a part of his family as it reminds him of his childhood.

Rafa's grandfather, a musician, owned a structure that was practically adjacent to the plot where Nadal is building his new home. In addition, Miguel Angel Nadal, his uncle and a former football player for Real Mallorca and FC Barcelona, has a home at the mouth of the harbor.

