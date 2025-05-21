Rafael Nadal's ex-coach Carlos Moya shuts down Jannik Sinner coaching rumors with strongly-worded message

Carlos Moya has shut down rumors linking him to Jannik Sinner’s coaching team, calling the reports completely false. The former Rafael Nadal coach made it clear that there have been no talks and that he's not planning to join the World No. 1’s camp anytime soon.

Ad

Sinner is set to part ways with coach Darren Cahill at the end of the 2025 season, marking the end of a fruitful partnership that delivered three Grand Slam titles and several other milestones. The split is said to be mutual, with Cahill believing that even the best coaching relationships should ideally last only three to four years.

With the Aussie set to leave the Italian’s team, speculation had been swirling about who would take over. Amid that, reports from Bolshe! claimed that Carlos Moya would take over from next year, but the Spaniard has now come forward and firmly denied the rumors during a conversation with Radio Nacional de España.

Ad

Trending

He said (translated from Spanish):

“Sinner’s coach from next year? A fake news as big as a house.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis & baseball coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by nearly 2000 articles and close to 12 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here