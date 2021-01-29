Rafael Nadal's foundation opens new center in Madrid for children affected by COVID-19

Rafael Nadal's charity organization - the Rafa Nadal Foundation - has announced the creation of a new center in Madrid. The new facility will be focused on helping children (and their families) who have been severely impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The Madrid center will be the third one set up by the Rafa Nadal Foundation, following those established in Palma (launched in 2014) and Valencia (launched in 2019).

Th Palma and Valencia centers focus on three areas for minors - sports, educational and psychosocial. They aim to 'provide children with the tools and support necessary to strengthen their social integration and promote their personal and educational development'.

Esta expansión de nuestra labor será posible gracias a la donación de @Endesa, quien demuestra así una vez más su compromiso con la lucha contra los efectos sociales de la pandemia.



En estos momentos, estamos en proceso de búsqueda de un espacio en el que crear el nuevo centro — Fundación Rafa Nadal (@frnadal) January 28, 2021

The Spanish electric utility company Endesa has contributed to the new center through a sizeable donation, as part of the company's Public Responsibility Plan. Their assistance was acknowledged by Rafael Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello - better known as Xisca - who is also the Director of the Foundation.

"The situation that we are experiencing caused by the pandemic is depriving many boys and girls of their right to grow up free and happy, to play, learn and interact among equals," Xisca said. "In this context, we appreciate Endesa's involvement in facing this reality, betting on social and health initiatives that, today more than ever, are of vital importance."

Rafael Nadal continues his efforts to help people in need

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal has been at the forefront of various fund-raising initiatives during the recent global crisis. One of those was the #NeustraMajorVictoria (#OurBestVictory) campaign last year in partnership with fellow Spaniard Pau Gasol, which ended up raising €14 million for those impacted by the pandemic.

Rafael Nadal had been doing his bit to help the needy even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. In October 2018, when his native town of Mallorca was ravaged by flash floods, Nadal opened his tennis academy centre to house the victims of the natural disaster. The 20-time Major champion also donated €1 million for rebuilding Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, one of the towns that was severely impacted by the floods.

The World No. 2 is currently in Australia ahead of the Australian summer circuit. On Friday, Nadal competed in the 'A Day at the Drive' exhibition event in Adelaide, where he defeated World No. 3 Dominic Thiem 7-5, 6-4.

Rafael Nadal is scheduled to represent Spain in the ATP Cup next week followed by the Australian Open - where he will attempt to win a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title.