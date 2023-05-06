Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from the 2023 Italian Open, which further cast doubts on his title defense at the upcoming French Open, should have been the biggest tennis news of Friday, May 5. But as it turns out, the tennis world was rocked by so many more interesting and intriguing happenings that Nadal's announcement almost got overshadowed as a result.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion is yet to play a match on clay this year and will be coming into Roland Garros, if he so chooses, sorely lacking in match practice. Rome was supposed to be Nadal's launch pad but a final medical test did not yield satisfactory results for the Mallorcan, who decided to play it safe and recover properly before hitting the courts.

"I am very sorry to announce that I will not be able to be in Rome. You all know how much it hurts me to miss another one of the tournaments that have marked my professional and personal career for all the love and support of the Italian tifosi," Nadal said.

"Despite having noticed an improvement in recent days, there have been many months without having been able to train at a high level and the readaptation process has its times and I have no choice but to accept them and continue working," Nadal added.

In the Spanish capital at the same time, something far more sinister and unexpected was brewing. After local lad Carlos Alcaraz's victory over Borna Coric in the semifinals of the Madrid Open on Friday, which happened to be his 20th birthday, the World No. 2 was presented with a giant cake to celebrate the occasion.

May 5 also happened to be another World No. 2's birthday, as Aryna Sabalenka celebrated her 25th birthday on the same day. The Belarusian was not in action on Friday, as the women's semifinal had gotten over the previous day. Regardless, the Madrid Open organizers gifted her a cake to mark her special day, one that was significantly smaller than Alcaraz's.

Tennis fans made the observation as soon as the Spaniard's cake was unveiled, leading to cries of misogyny and gender discrimination. The issue became so big that former players like Bianca Andreescu and Victoria Azarenka weighed in, forcing tournament director Feliciano Lopez to step in and clarify.

"I’m surprised by this reaction after this gesture! 1. Carlos had just won his match to reach the final, 2. He was playing on centre court. 3. The tournament is played in Spain, even though it is an international event," Lopez said.

Unfortunately, Lopez's comments only added fuel to the fire, as the Spaniard was then criticized for his "tone deaf" remarks that did not understand the broader issues at hand. Staying in Madrid, the presence of a model ball girl crew also drew the ire of tennis fans, with disappointed shouts of misogyny cropping up once again.

For a positive turn of events in Spain, Jan-Lennard Struff made history at the Madrid Open, becoming the first lucky loser ever to reach the final of a Masters 1000 event. The German defeated Aslan Karatsev, who beat him in the qualifiers, in the semifinals on Friday over three tight sets.

Emma Raducanu, Amanda Anisimova share health updates alongside Rafael Nadal

Emma Raducanu also shared a health update alongside Rafael Nadal

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu had some good news for her fans, as the Brit successfully underwent the second of three scheduled surgeries. While the former US Open champion is still set to miss the French Open and Wimbledon due to the impending rehab, she appeared at ease after the surgery, even thanking her fans for showing her their support during this difficult journey.

Finally, American sensation Amanda Anisimova announced that she will be taking a break from tennis for mental health reasons, going as far as to say that it had become "unbearable" for her to be at tournaments in recent times.

No return date has been set yet, but the 21-year-old will miss at least the Italian Open and the French Open for now.

"At this point my priority is my mental well-being and taking a break for some time. I’ve worked as hard as I could to push through it. I will miss being out there, and I appreciate all the continuous support," Anisimova said.

