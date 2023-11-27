Rafael Nadal's journey to Grand Slam glory chronicled in new illustrated children's book

Rafael Nadal may not have played tennis in nearly a year now, but he continues to inspire young children across the globe with all that he has accomplished on and off the tennis court.

Now, youngsters across the world can get more insights into his life and journey through a picture book.

The publication in question is the “Pequeño y Grande” series, a series of illustrated children’s books published in Spain that cover the journeys of achievers from various fields.

The book will bring to life Nadal’s path to greatness, taking readers through the journey that began right from the time when he picked up a tennis racket. The story focuses on a young Rafael Nadal and his love for both soccer and tennis before shifting focus to his long-standing association with uncle Toni Nadal.

The book takes the reader through the ups-and-downs during the Spaniard's early years and crescendos with his first French Open victory. The publisher, Alba Editorial, shared the news about the book on their Instagram.

"Pequeña & GRANDE the world's best selling children's biographies collection. That's already over 50 titles! Tennis player Rafa Nadal, considered one of the best athletes in history, is a great reference for the younger ones," the post read.

"Stories always begin with a [child] who has a dream" - Publisher on Rafael Nadal illustrated children's book

Fans wearing Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer face cut-outs at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Alba Editorial stated that the story books is written in rhyme so as to best suit the reader base of children five and above, and features a series of illustrations detailing Rafael Nadal's journey.

"The stories are written in rhyme and accompanied by beautiful illustrations," as per Alba Editorial. "Designed for girls and boys ages 5 or 6 and up, each book is illustrated by a different artist."

The publisher added that every great story begins with a child who has a dream, noting that a young Nadal was no different.

Stories always begin with a [child] who has a dream. The objective is to show ... inspiring figures with whom they can identify," they said.

Rafael Nadal picked up tennis at a young age when he began hitting the ball with his uncle, Toni, at the Manacor Tennis Club.

The Spaniard won an under-12 regional tennis championship at the age of 8 before making his professional debut at 14 on the ITF circuit. Nadal would go on to amass a total of 22 Grand Slams, the first of which came at the 2005 French Open.

