Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | BNP Paribas Open 2024 R1

Rafael Nadal is set to kick off his 2024 Indian Wells campaign against Milos Raonic in a blockbuster first-round encounter.

Nadal returned to the tour in Brisbane earlier this year after roughly a 12-month hiatus due to injuries. He made a promising start, beating former US Open champion Dominic Thiem in the first round, and Jason Kubler in the second.

In the third round against Jordan Thompson, he suffered a microtear in his upper left leg. He lost that game and hasn't played since, pulling out of the Australian Open and Qatar Open.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

Rafael Nadal is set to play at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. The outdoor hardcourt event is a part of the elite ATP Masters 1000 category.

Nadal is a three-time champion in the California desert, winning in 2007, 2009, and 2013. He beat long-standing rival Novak Djokovic to his first title in 2007. In 2009, he beat three top-10 players, Juan Martín del Potro, Andy Roddick, and Andy Murray, on the bounce to clinch the title. He beat Del Potro in the final in 2013.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Milos Raonic at the 2024 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam

Rafael Nadal is slated to take on former World No. 3 Milos Raonic in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open.

Raonic started his season at the Australian Open, retiring in the first round against home favorite Alex de Minaur. At the Rotterdam Open a couple of weeks ago, he beat Jesper De Jong and Alexander Bublik in the opening two rounds, setting up a meeting with Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals. After a bright start, the injury-plagued Canadian was forced to retire in the second set.

Raonic and Nadal have faced off 10 times on tour, with the Spaniard leading their head-to-head 8-2. They last played at the Laver Cup in 2019, which Nadal won 6-3, 7-6(1).

Rafael Nadal vs Milos Raonic match schedule

Rafael Nadal and Milos Raonic will square off on March 7, not before 6 pm local time (IW) on center court at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Rafael Nadal vs Milos Raonic streaming details

Viewers in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada can catch live action from Indian Wells on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans can catch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers can watch all matches on TSN.

