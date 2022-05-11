Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Italian Open 2022 3rd Round

21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will continue his quest for a 11th title at the Italian Open against Denis Shapovalov in their third-round contest on Thursday.

After a first-round bye, Nadal kicked off his title defense on Wednesday with a commanding 6-3, 6-1 win over World No. 27 John Isner. The Spaniard dominated the proceedings from start to finish.

Nadal returned to the tour at last week's Madrid Open after recovering from a stress fracture on the ribs. It was a relatively successful comeback for him as he made it to the quarterfinals, bowing out to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in three sets.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

Nadal is currently playing at the Italian Open. It's the third and final ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the season on clay. The Spaniard is the most decorated champion in the history of the tournament, having won the title 10 times. He has also been a finalist on two other occasions.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Denis Shapovalov at the 2022 Italian Open.

Nadal next faces a familiar adversary in the form of Denis Shapovalov. The Spaniard defeated him in an intense five-set battle in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open earlier this year. The former World No. 1 leads Shapovalov 4-1 in the head-to-head.

At the Italian Open, Shapovalov overcame his opponent, the crowd and his temper to defeat Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3 in the first round on Monday. His second-round match was relatively drama-free as he defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 7-6 (5) on Tuesday.

The Canadian has now won consecutive matches for the first time since the Dubai Tennis Championships in February.

Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov match schedule

Nadal and Shapovalov's third-round contest will be the fifth match on Center Court on Thursday, May 12.

Match timing: Not before 7:00 pm local time / 5:00 pm GMT / 1:00 pm ET / 10:30 pm IST.

Date: 12 May 2022.

Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & Rogers Sportsnet.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Italy: The host country will broadcast the tournament live on Sky Italia.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sports18 & Voot.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee