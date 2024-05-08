Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Italian Open 2024, 1R

Former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal will take on Zizou Bergs in the first round of the 2024 Italian Open.

Nadal has made a cautious start to the season so far and will make his fourth tournament appearance in Rome. He will enter the Italian Open on the back of a fourth-round finish in Madrid, where he lost to Jiri Lehecka in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4.

The Spaniard also participated in the Barcelona Open at the beginning of the clay court swing and chalked up a decent second-round appearance at the event. Despite a valiant effort against Alex De Minaur, he fell to the Australian in straight sets.

Nadal is one of the most successful players in the Italian Open and has lifted the trophy 10 times at the Forco Italico Sports Complex. He will be determined to make a significant impact on his 19th appearance at the event this year.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

Nadal will compete in the 2024 Italian Open, the season's fourth Masters 1000 tournament.

The total prize money for the men's singles competition is £5,509,771. Additionally, the winner in Rome will also receive 1000 points in the ATP Rankings.

Daniil Medvedev is the defending champion at the 2024 Italian Open. He outfoxed Holger Rune in the finals to lift the title last year.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Zizou Bergs at the Davis Cup by Rakuten Group Stage 2022 Hamburg

Rafael Nadal will square off against Zizou Bergs in the first round of the 2024 Italian Open.

Bergs has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit in 2024. He recently chalked up a title-winning run in the Tallahassee Tennis Challenger and also secured a runner-up finish in the Sarasota Open.

The Belgian has amassed three wins from seven matches on the main tour, including a second appearance at the U.S Men's Claycourt Championships in Houston. He outmuscled Patrick Kypson in the first round, but couldn't make his mark against Ben Shelton in the second.

Bergs will enter the Italian Open on the back of a first-round exit in the Madrid Open. Despite a spirited effort against Luca Van Assche, he fell to the Frenchman in two hours and 53 minutes, 6-4, 6-7(0), 6-1.

Rafael Nadal vs Zizour Bergs match schedule

Their first-round showdown is set for Friday, May 9.

Date: May 9, 2024.

Match timing: To be updated.

Rafael Nadal vs Zizour Bergs streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the top seed's match against Etcheverry live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Tennis Channel

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

