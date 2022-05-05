Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Madrid Open 2022 3rd Round

Rafael Nadal reached the third round of the Madrid Open with a 6-1, 7-6 (4) win over Miomir Kecmanovic. The Spaniard produced some really good and aggressive tennis couple with multiple incredible forehand, backhand and volleyed winners.

The King of Clay will now meet David Goffin for a place in the quarterfinals. This will be the seventh encounter between the two players and their first since the 2020 ATP Cup. Goffin booked his place in the last 16 of the Madrid Open with a straight-sets win over Botic van de Zandschulp.

Nadal has a 4-2 head-to-head lead over the Belgian.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

Rafael Nadal is competing at the Madrid Open, which he has won five times, more than any other player. The Spaniard's first victory in the tournament came in 2005 when he beat Ivan Ljubicic in the final.

His second title in Madrid came in 2010 when he defeated Roger Federer in what was a rematch of the 2009 final. Nadal then won the tournament in 2013 and 2014, beating Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori in the summit clash respectively.

The Spaniard's fifth title in Madrid came in 2017 when he beat Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem in the semifinals and final respectively.

Last year, Nadal reached the quarterfinals of the tournament but lost to eventual champion Alexander Zverev.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

David Goffin has won 13 out of 24 matches this season

David Goffin will be Nadal's opponent in the last 16 of the Madrid Open. The Belgian has won 13 out of 24 matches this season and recently triumphed at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech to secure his sixth ATP title.

Goffin then reached the last 16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters and repeated the feat in Madrid. The 31-year-old had to go through qualifying to get into the main draw and reached the second round by beating Aslan Karatsev. He then defeated Botic van de Zandschulp to advance to the last 16 of the Madrid Open for the first time since 2018.

Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin match schedule

The match between Nadal and Kecmanovic is scheduled to start not before 4 pm local time at the Estadio Manolo Santana on Wednesday.

Match timing: Not before 4:00 pm local time / 2:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 7:30 pm IST.

Date: 5 May 2022.

Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the match on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN & Rogers Sportsnet.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Spain: Spanish fans will get extensive coverage on Telefonica/Movistar.

India: Indian tennis fans can watch Nadal's match against Kecmanovic live on Voot.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

