Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Madrid Open 2024, R3

Former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal will lock horns with Pedro Cachin in the third round of the 2024 Madrid Open on Monday, April 29.

The Spaniard commenced his quest for a sixth title with a commanding 6-1, 6-0 win over Darwin Blanch. He faced 10th seed Alex de Minaur in the second round in a rematch of their Barcelona Open showdown a week ago.

The 37-year-old exacted revenge, winning 7-6 (6), 6-3. He has now made it at least to the third round every time he has participated in the Madrid Open.

Nadal is just two wins into his comeback on clay, but given his accomplishments on the surface, it doesn't take a lot for him to get going.

A deep run would send a warning to the rest of the tour that he's truly back and ready to compete.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

The Spaniard is currently participating in the Madrid Open, the season's fourth Masters 1000 tournament.

He's a five-time champion at the venue, with his most recent title coming in 2017. He has reached the summit clash on three more occasions as well.

Aside from being the player with the most titles and finals, Nadal has an impressive 56-11 record at the venue, including this year's victories. He has lost before the quarterfinals here twice, on his debut in 2003 and in 2012.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Pedro Cachin at the 2024 Australian Open.

Nadal's third-round opponent is World No. 91 Pedro Cachin, who knocked out Sebastian Ofner and Frances Tiafoe to reach this stage. The Madrid Open has turned out to be his favorite venue.

Cachin made it to the fourth round here on his debut last year and is one win away from replicating the feat. This will be his first career meeting with the 22-time Major champion.

Rafael Nadal vs Pedro Cachin match schedule

The two will contest their third-round contest on Monday, April 29. They're up third on Manolo Santana Stadium and aren't scheduled to take the court before 4:00 p.m. local time.

Date: April 29, 2024.

Time: Not before 4:00 p.m. local time, 10 a.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. BST and 7:30 p.m IST.

Rafael Nadal vs Pedro Cachin streaming details

Viewers can watch the two go toe-to-toe on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel and TC Plus

UK - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN+

India - Sony Sports

Spain - Telefonica/Movistar and TVE

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

