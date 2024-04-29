Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Madrid Open 2024, R4

Rafael Nadal's 2024 Madrid Open campaign continues against Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round on Tuesday, April 30.

The Spaniard survived a three-hour tussle with Pedro Cachin in the third round. He won the first set in decisive fashion but dropped his level in the second and paid the price for it. He regrouped in the deciding set for a 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 win.

After not competing regularly for so long, it was a pleasant experience to witness Nadal's legendary fighting spirit once again. He has shown time and time again that he's not ready to go down without a fight.

However, given his injury woes, it remains to be seen how the 22-time Major champion will perform after such an intense battle, especially without a day of rest in between.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

The former World No. 1 is participating in the Madrid Open, the clay season's second Masters 1000 tournament. While he has won the tournament a record five times, it took him some time to taste success here.

Nadal's first Madrid Open title came in 2005, while his most recent one came in 2017. He has also reached the final thrice. He has lost before the quarterfinal just twice and has an impressive 57-11 record in the Spanish capital.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Jiri Lehecka at the 2024 Australian Open.

Nadal's fourth-round adversary is 30th seed Jiri Lehecka, in their first career meeting on the ATP Tour. The Czech youngster knocked out Hamad Medjedovic and Thiago Monteiro in straight sets to make it this far.

Lehecka's career is on the rise this year. He captured his maiden ATP title at the Adelaide International in January and reached his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal at the Indian Wells Masters.

Rafael Nadal vs Jiri Lehecka match schedule

Their fourth-round duel is set to take place on Tuesday, April 30 and the two are up last on Manolo Santana Stadium.

Date: April 30, 2024 (USA/Europe), May 1, 2024 (Asia/Australia).

Time: Approx. 10:00 p.m. local time, 4:00 p.m. ET, 9:00 p.m. BST, and 1:30 a.m. IST.

Rafael Nadal vs Jiri Lehecka streaming details

Fans can watch the Spaniard's fourth-round match live on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel and TC Plus

UK - Sky Sports

India - Sony Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN+

Spain - Telefonica/Movistar and TVE

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

