Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Paris Masters, Round 2

Rafael Nadal will play his first match since becoming a father against World No. 31 Tommy Paul in the second round of the Paris Masters 2022 on Wednesday, November 2.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion's last competitive tournament was the US Open in early September. Nadal lost to Frances Tiafoe in four sets in the Round of 16.

He was only seen once during the Laver Cup post that loss, where he partnered his great rival and friend, Roger Federer, in doubles in the Swiss' farewell match.

The Spaniard has struggled with a chronic foot injury and an abdominal issue this year. However, he finally appears to be hale and hearty as he prepares to begin his quest for his maiden title at the Paris Masters.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

Rafael Nadal is currently playing in the final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season - the Rolex Paris Masters, being held at the Accor Arena in Bercy, Paris. It is now the only Masters tournament to be played indoors.

Nadal has never lifted the trophy at this tournament, with his best performance being a runner-up finish to David Nalbandian in 2007.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Tommy Paul in action at the Gijon Open

A late bloomer, Tommy Paul has enjoyed a good run of results over the past year. The American won his maiden title at the senior level at the Stockholm Open in November 2021 after a prolific junior career.

He has managed to build on winning his first senior title this year. The 25-year-old has reached the quarterfinals or better in nine tournaments this season. He also made the second week of a Slam in singles for the first time when he reached the last 16 at Wimbledon earlier this year.

Paul's highest world ranking was 28, which he achieved in September this year and he will be keen to mount a strong finish to such a consistent season. He made his intentions clear when he began his Paris Masters campaign on Tuesday with a 6-4, 6-4 upset win over last week's Basel semifinalist Roberto Bautista Agut.

He will now hope to carry the momentum against Rafael Nadal, who beat him 6-0, 7-6 (5) in their only meeting so far at Acapulco eight months ago.

Rafael Nadal vs Tommy Paul match schedule

The Nadal vs Paul second-round clash will be held on Wednesday, November 2. It is the fifth match of the day scheduled on Court Central.

Date: November 2, 2022.

Time: Not before 7:30 pm local time, 6:30 pm GMT, 2:30 pm ET, 12 am IST.

Rafael Nadal vs Tommy Paul streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia and Canada can watch the Paris Masters live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Fans in India can tune into Voot and Sports18 for all the live action.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

