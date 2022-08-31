Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | US Open 2022, Round 2

Rafael Nadal will face Fabio Fognini in the second round of the US Open on Thursday.
The Spaniard won his opening match of the tournament by beating Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata despite losing the opening set.
Next up for him is Fognini, who survived a scare against Aslan Karatsev in the first round. It will be Nadal's 18th meeting against Fognini and their second at the US Open. While the Italian won in New York previously, the Spaniard will be the favorite entering this match.
The winner gets to face either 32nd seed Miomir Kecmanovic or Richard Gasquet in the third round.
Where is Rafael Nadal playing?
Nadal is currently competing at the US Open. This is his first appearance at the tournament since 2019. He has won the Grand Slam four times so far, with his first title coming in 2010, beating Novak Djokovic.
Nadal won his second US Open crown in 2013, once again defeating the Serb in the final. His third title came in 2017 and this time, Kevin Anderson was on the receiving end of the title clash.
Nadal's fourth victory at Flushing Meadows came in 2019 when he beat Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling five-set final.
Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?
Fognini will be Nadal's opponent in the second round of the French Open. The Italian has won 17 out of 35 matches so far this season, reaching two semifinals.
The first of these came at the Rio Open, where he beat Facundo Bagnis, Pablo Carreno Busta and Federico Coria, before losing to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.
Fognini reached his second semifinal of the season at the Serbia Open and once again, he was beaten by the eventual winner, this time Andrey Rublev.
Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini match details
The second-round match between Rafael Nadal and Fabio Fognini will take place on September 1.
The venue and timing for the fixture will be updated soon.
Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini streaming details
Viewers from the following countries can watch Nadal take on Fognini live on their respective channels and sites:
USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++.
Canada - TSN and RDS.
United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.
Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.
Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.
Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.
China - Iqiyi & CCTV.
Europe - Eurosport.
Japan - WOWOW.
Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean - ESPN International.
India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.
