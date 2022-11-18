Rafael Nadal’s next tournament: Opponents, venue, match schedule | Latin America exhibition tour

Rafael Nadal concluded his historic 2022 season with an ATP Finals run in Turin. The World No. 2 had a stellar season, which started off with a 20-match winning streak, owing to title wins at the Melbourne Summer Set, Australian Open and Mexican Open and a runner-up finish at the Indian Wells Masters. He further romped to victory at the French Open and made the semifinals of Wimbledon.

Although the Spaniard failed to advance to the knockout stages of the ATP Finals, he ended his official season on a positive note with a victory over Casper Ruud in the final round-robin stage match. He has racked up a total of 39 wins against eight losses throughout the season.

The Mallorcan will now have a few days off before he commences his exhibition tour in Latin America on November 23, where he will be accompanied by his protégé, Ruud, as well as be joined by a few tennis players from the respective countries.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing next?

Rafael Nadal will be playing at six locations in six different countries in Latin America. The Spaniard will kick off his tour in Buenos Aires (Argentina) on November 23. He will then travel to Santiago (Chile), followed by Bogotá, (Colombia), Quito (Ecuador) and Belo Horizonte (Brazil). The former World No. 1 will cap off the exhibition matches with a show in Mexico City on December 1.

Rafael Nadal match schedule:

The 22-time Slam winner's Latin America tour will take place between November 23 and December 1. The schedule of the events is as follows:

Wednesday, November 23: Roca Park Arena, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Friday, November 25: Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo, Santiago, Chile

Saturday, November 26: Ginásio do Mineirinho, Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Sunday, November 27: General Rumiñahui Coliseum, Quito, Ecuador

Tuesday, November 29: Coliseo Live, Bogota, Colombia

Thursday, December 1: Plaza de Toros, Mexico City, Mexico

Whom will Rafael Nadal play against?

Casper Ruud will join the Spaniard on the Latin America exhibition tour

In Buenos Aires, Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will compete in a singles encounter. This will be followed by a mixed doubles match, where the Spaniard will partner with former singles and doubles World No. 3 Gabriela Sabatini and the Norwegian will team up with former doubles World No. 1 Gisela Dulko.

The 36-year-old will then face off against World No. 87 Alejandro Tabilo in Santiago. In Belo Horizonte, Quito and Bogota, he will once again share the court with his French Open final opponent Ruud.

