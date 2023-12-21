Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2024 revealed

One year after sustaining a severe hip injury at the 2023 Australian Open, Rafael Nadal is set to make his highly anticipated comeback at the Melbourne Slam in style, sporting a fresh Nike outfit.

After nearly a year away from the tour, Nadal will make his return to the court at the Brisbane International, in the lead-up to the Australian Open. The ATP 250 event is scheduled to be held from December 31 to January 7.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion's outfit for the Brisbane International recently circulated on social media, generating heightened anticipation for his comeback among fans. He is set to don a light green Nike t-shirt, matching green shorts, and complementary white sneakers with a green sole.

Nadal's outfit for the 2024 Australian Open features a similar design, while switching up the color scheme. The Spaniard will sport a light blue t-shirt paired with darker blue shorts and a jacket at the Melbourne Slam. As usual, the pieces feature the Nike logo on the left and his iconic Raging Bull logo on the right.

To add his trademark vibrant flair, the 37-year-old will step out on the court in yellow sneakers accented with shades of blue and green. Additionally, his ensemble will feature a bright blue polo shirt and a matching cap.

Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya on his lack of match practice: "If the Australian Open were to start tomorrow, it would be a genuine fear"

Rafael Nadal has been diligently preparing for his return to the tour, hosting practice sessions with several ATP players to hone his skills ahead of his comeback.

However, his coach, Carlos Moya, recently expressed concern about the Spaniard's readiness for his return. Moya asserted that the former World No. 1's lack of match experience in the past year might pose challenges in transitioning from training to competing in Grand Slam tournaments.

"To me it’s clearly handling the loads of the matches. I think that’s my greatest fear. Rafa is going to switch from practising, which is very good, to competing," he told ATPTour.com.

"And it’s impossible to have the same conditions in a practice session as in a match. Playing the best of five sets, winning, resting, going back on court in two days... That’s my doubt right now, above all for a Grand Slam. But we have time," he added.

Moya admitted that this would be a "genuine fear" if the Australian Open was to start right away. However, he expressed his belief that, with almost a month remaining and the Brisbane International serving as a warm-up tournament, Nadal should have sufficient time to get fit and manage the demands of the Major.

"If the Australian Open were to start tomorrow, it would be a genuine fear. There’s still a month to go, a tournament beforehand in Brisbane, demanding practice sessions... I think all of that will allow him to be fit enough to handle it. But right now, that’s my fear," he said.

The 2024 Australian Open is set to be held from January 14-28, where Novak Djokovic will aim to defend the men's single title and clinch his record 11th trophy at the prestigious event.

