Rafael Nadal's outfit for Indian Wells 2024 revealed

Rafael Nadal is scheduled to return to competition at the 2024 Indian Wells after his withdrawal from next week’s Qatar Open in Doha.

Nadal commenced his much-awaited 2024 comeback campaign at the Brisbane International in January. The Spaniard put on a spectacular display at the event with straight-sets victories over Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler. He was knocked out of the competition by Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinal.

After sustaining a muscle tear during the Brisbane International quarterfinal match, Rafael Nadal pulled out of the 2024 Australian Open. He was set for a competitive return at the upcoming ATP 250 Qatar Open [February 19-24].

The 22-time Grand Slam champion, however, recently pulled out of the tournament saying he “isn’t ready to compete.” He also noted that he is setting his sights on Indian Wells [March 6-17] as his tournament of return.

Rafael Nadal’s outfit for Indian Wells has now been released ahead of his anticipated return. The Spaniard would likely be donning a siren red Nike t-shirt and shorts in the barely grape colorway, with hints of siren red incorporated in the Nike logo on the left and his raging bull logo on the right. The fit would be paired with black Nike shoes with a siren red swoosh.

Rafael Nadal will chase his fourth title at Indian Wells in 2024

The Spaniard was defeated by Taylor Fritz in the 2022 final in Tennis Paradise

Rafael Nadal will be looking to lift his 93th career title at the 2024 Indian Wells, and a 37th in the Masters 1000 category. He will additionally be chasing a fourth title in Tennis Paradise.

The Spaniard won the title in Indian Wells thrice in 2007, 2009, and 2013. He featured in two other finals in 2011, and most recently in 2022, which was his latest appearance at the event.

In that edition, the former World No. 1, who was on a 20-match winning streak after winning the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set, the Australian Open and the Mexican Open that year, was defeated by home favorite Taylor Fritz in the final.

Ahead of his upcoming appearance in Tennis Paradise, the Spaniard is also scheduled for a blockbuster showdown against compatriot, World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz.

The highly-anticipated exhibition event, titled ‘The Netflix Slam’ will take place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 3, at 12:30 pm Pacific Time, and will be broadcast on Netflix.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here