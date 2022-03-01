Rafael Nadal's outfit for the Indian Wells Masters revealed

Rafael Nadal has made a brilliant start to the 2022 season, winning three titles and remaining undefeated so far. He's set to compete at the Indian Wells Masters next. The Spaniard is also set to rock a new outfit during the North American hardcourt swing.

At the start of the season, Nadal competed at the Melbourne Summer Set in an all-black outfit and won his 89th career title at the tournament. At the Australian Open and the Abierto Mexicano Telcel, the former World No. 1 chose a different outfit, wearing a plum colored t-shirt with white shorts.

Nadal won his 21st Grand Slam title in Melbourne by staging a stunning comeback in the final against Daniil Medvedev. He lost the first couple of sets, but turned the match around with his fighting spirit and inspired gameplay to win in five sets.

The Spaniard recently won his 91st career title in Acapulco and set a slew of personal records by doing so. At his next scheduled event, the Indian Wells Masters, Nadal is set to don a different look as well. Nadal is set to ditch the plum and white outfit for an orange t-shirt and blue shorts.

Nadal will now aim to continue his winning ways in Indian Wells by lifting his fourth trophy of the season.

Rafael Nadal is a three-time champion at the Indian Wells Masters

Rafael Nadal at the 2013 Indian Wells Masters.

Rafael Nadal won his first title at Indian Wells in 2007 after defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets. In 2009, he triumphed for the second time with a straight-sets win over Andy Murray in the final.

In 2013, Nadal won the title for the third time. He staged a comeback after losing the first set to defeat Juan Martin del Potro for the title. The Spaniard was also a finalist in 2011, losing to Djokovic in three sets.

Since winning the title in 2013, Nadal hasn't reached the final of the tournament. His best results have been a couple of semifinal appearances in 2016 and 2019. The 2022 edition of the tournament will be the 35-year old's first appearance in the California desert since 2019.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the event's cancelation in 2020, while Nadal didn't compete last year due to an injury. Due to his current form, he'll be the heavy favorite to win his fourth title there in a couple of weeks.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra