Rafael Nadal's PR manager quashes claims suggesting that he will miss Wimbledon as Spaniard's name appears in tournament entry list 

With Spanish legend Rafael Nadal's name appearing on the entry list of players released by Wimbledon, rumors of him missing this year's edition have been put to rest. Shortly after Rafael Nadal's press conference after his French Open semifinal match against Alexander Zverev on Friday, reports of the Spaniard missing this year's Wimbledon started doing the rounds.

MARCA, a Spanish national daily sports newspaper, was the first to break the news which temporarily made the rounds on social media. However, Nadal's PR manager Benito Perez-Barbadillo, replying to a tennis journalist on Twitter on Saturday, denied the reports. He stated that if Nadal stays physically fit, the Spaniard will participate at Wimbledon this year. MARCA took the article down.

"That information from Marca was false. I spoke to the journalist yesterday after the press conference. They took down the article immediately. Spoke to your British colleagues also. Rafa will try everything within the limits to be at Wimbledon," Benito Perez-Barbadillo's tweet read.

On May 20, 2022, the ATP released a statement revealing that no ranking points will be involved in the upcoming edition of Wimbledon. The reason behind the decision was the earlier announcement from the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) to ban Russian and Belarus players from this year's Wimbledon championship due to the Ukraine invasion.

The tennis world was immediately divided, with half the fans supporting ATP and half of them calling them out for standing with Russia. Even top players Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic supported their Russian colleagues by calling Wimbledon's decision 'unfair'.

Rafael Nadal is on the hunt for a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title in Paris

The last time Rafael Nadal played in Wimbledon was in 2019 where he lost to Roger Federer in the semifinals.

After recording his best-ever start to the season this year, 21-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal battled a few injuries on his way to the 2022 French Open. The Spaniard entered the tournament having played just five claycourt matches and with no clay ATP titles for the first time in 18 years.

It was a rarity that the 13-time French Open champion was not considered the favorite to win in Paris for the first time in years. Famous for his fighting spirit, the Spaniard now finds himself in the Roland Garros final for a record 14th time in his career. Nadal, who has never lost in a final at the French Open is set to face Norway's Casper Ruud, who will play his first-ever Grand Slam final.

Nadal reached the final after Alexander Zverev was forced to retire due to an ankle injury in the semifinals with the Spaniard leading 7-6(8), 6-6. Rudd beat Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 to become the first Norwegian to reach a Grand Slam final.

