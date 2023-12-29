Rafael Nadal's public appearance in Brisbane sends fans into "overdrive"; Spaniard autographs one fan's arm after she breaks into tears

Rafael Nadal's fans in Brisbane were in for a treat as the former World No. 1 took time off from his tennis preparations to mingle with the crowd at the Queen Street Mall.

Nadal, who is all set to play the Brisbane International after a 12-month hiatus from the game, enthralled his supporters in the city by obliging them with autographs and posing with youngsters.

The Spaniard also autographed one fan's arm after she broke into tears as his public appearance sent local supporters into "overdrive" according to 9 News.

"Australia has always been a very special place for me," the Spaniard said much to the delight of the vociferous thronging crowds in Brisbane.

Nadal even agreed to sign the arm of a fan who requested him for the special favor which he did so with a smile on his face.

Nadal, who hasn't played in Brisbane since 2017, received an enthusiastic welcome from locals even as 9 News reported that organizers had trouble keeping fans behind safety barriers.

"It's a dream come true," said one fan.

Another fan dwelt on the 37-year-old's determination:

"I love his determination and his never-say-die attitude."

Rafael Nadal, who has been playing down the expectations ahead of the Brisbane International, stressed that while nothing was impossible, just being there was a victory.

"Nothing is impossible, but at the end, for me, just to be here is a victory. It's going to be a tough process at the beginning." he stated.

One fan hoped that the 14-time French Open champion would make it to the finals at the Brisbane International.

"He's just got to make the finals now," said a fan ahead of the tournament.

The 2024 Brisbane International will also feature the likes of Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov, and Ben Shelton.

"What's really possible is to enjoy the comeback" - Rafael Nadal ahead of Brisbane International

The 22-time Grand Slam champion is all set to make his comeback in Brisbane

Rafael Nadal will be playing his first tournament since his second-round exit at the 2023 Australian Open and is realistic about his chances during the upcoming season.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion declared that it was "impossible" to think about winning tournaments but asserted that it was possible to enjoy the comeback.

Nadal also ruled out the possibility of setting "super long-term goals" as he did not expect to be playing for that long a duration.

"It's impossible to think about winning tournaments today. What's really possible is to enjoy the comeback. I don't expect much, one year without being on the court," he said according to abc.net.

"I can’t have super long-term goals because I don’t see myself playing a super long time. I don’t know how things are going to keep going," the two-time Australian Open champion stated.

The main draw matches of the 13th edition of the Brisbane International will begin on Sunday, December 31. The tournament was last played in 2020 and is making a comeback this season.

