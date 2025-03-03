Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel dons moustache and a curly-haired wig as she celebrates her birthday with friends

Rafael Nadal's sister Maria Isabel 'Maribel' Nadal shared glimpses of her birthday celebration as she donned a mariachi outfit with a mustache and curly hair wig. She was joined by her friends as she celebrated her 36th birthday in a quirky fashion.

Being the sister of the Spanish tennis legend, Maribel Nadal studied motor and sports sciences in Barcelona before earning a master's degree in Sports Management from Pompeu Fabra University. She went on to work for companies like IMG and Duet Sports, where she helped organize many high-profile sports events.

Maribel joined the Rafael Nadal Academy, where she is looking into the sales and management aspect of the company as a Deputy General Manager. She also owns a clothing brand of her own called Crab. She took to her Instagram stories to share images and videos of her birthday celebration, putting a slight twist in their Spanish culture.

Screenshot via @mariabel_nadal on Instagram

Rafael Nadal is regarded as one of the greatest players to ever grace the sport of tennis and has garnered multiple accolades in his glorious career. Often referred to as the King of Clay, Nadal has won a total of 22 Grand Slam titles throughout his career.

Nadal decided to step down from the game last year after Spain lost at the Davis Cup. His family was by his side at his farewell.

Rafael Nadal shows gratitude to his family as he bids adieu to tennis

Rafael Nadal in his final game - Source: Getty

Rafael Nadal bid an emotional farewell to tennis as he announced that the 2024 Davis Cup with Spain would be his final professional outing. In a video he posted on Instagram, he made sure to thank the members of his family who played a key role in his stellar career.

"My family is everything to me. My mother, I think she has made all the sacrifices she had to make so that we would always have everything. My wife, Mery, we have been together for 19 years. Thank you for everything you have done."- he said.

Nadal extended his thanks to sister Mirabel, Uncle Toni and his father Sebastian:

"My sister, I think we have always had an incredible relationship. My uncle, who is the real reason I started playing tennis. I believe that thanks to him, I have also been able to overcome many situations that have been difficult in my sporting career. And to my father, who I believe, has been a source of inspiration to me in every sense of the word."

