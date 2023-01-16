Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel elated with his Australian Open 2023 1R win

Rafael Nadal strolled into the second round of the 2023 Australian Open on Monday, beating Jack Draper in four sets in his opener. The 22-time Grand Slam champion snapped a two-match losing streak he had to start the year with the 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 win, registering his eighth straight win at the Melbourne Major in the process.

Among others, the Mallorcan made his sister Maribel ecstatic with his performance, as she took to social media to register her pleasure. After the display, Nadal posted a victory message on Instagram, remarking that he was happy to be back in Melbourne with a solid win.

"So happy to be back playing in Melbourne and… my first win of the year. Wednesday next match. Vamossssss," he wrote.

Maribel commented on the past, reiterating the 'war cry' that has become synonymous with the World No. 2 over the years.

"Vamosss," Maribel commented, followed by a heart-over-eyes emoji.

"I am enjoying the life having a new member in the family, I always loved the kids" - Rafael Nadal

Now playing his first Grand Slam as a father, Rafael Nadal touched on the experience in his post-match press conference, stating that he was enjoying the addition of a new member to his family, especially given he has always loved kids.

"I have been always enough excited to play every single tournament, no? My approach to the competition is not changing much being dad or not. Honestly, we can create a beautiful history, but it's not the case," he said. "I am enjoying the life having a new member in the family. I always loved the kids. Be able to enjoy this new moment in my life is something beautiful."

As to whether it was a factor in his mental state during the tournament, the former World No. 1 denied such claims, stating that he would have reacted worse only if his family hadn't accompanied him to Melbourne.

"In terms of competitive feelings or motivation, not create any impact, no? Only could create a negative impact if I was here for one month, and they were not able to be with me," Nadal said. "You don't know how you going to react, you know? In the new things, I always have been very respectful with the changes in life, no?"

The 36-year-old, therefore, was glad that his wife accepted the idea of traveling all the way to Australia with their child, and was grateful to her.

"You don't know how you going to adapt. I don't know my feeling if the baby's not here with me for one month," he said. "I don't know if after three weeks I miss him, and I lost a little bit the focus. Something I was not ready to accept this challenge, so I am happy that my wife accept to come here."

In the second round of the 2023 Australian Open, Rafael Nadal locks horns with American Mackenzie McDonald -- their second meeting on tour. Their first meeting, at the 2020 French Open, was won by the Spaniard.

