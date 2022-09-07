Rafael Nadal’s sister congratulates Casper Ruud on reaching the US Open semifinal

Rafael Nadal’s sister Maribel Nadal has shared her excitement about Casper Ruud reaching the semifinals of the 2022 US Open. Casper Ruud, who was a student at the Rafa Nadal Academy, achieved this feat in New York for the first time.

Maribel Nadal congratulated Ruud and cheered for him while sharing a post by the Academy.

“Let’s Go! Congrats Casper Ruud!! #usopen SF,” she wrote.

Maribel Nadal was seen in the stands cheering for Rafael Nadal in his latter matches at the US Open. The four-time US Open champion suffered defeat at the hands of American favorite Frances Tiafoe in the round of 16. Casper Ruud, however, managed to sail through his encounters and most recently knocked off 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini in straight sets to reach the last four of the New York Major.

Ruud advances to the Semifinals of the CASPER RUUD IS MOVING ON!Ruud advances to the Semifinals of the #USOpen with a straight sets win to Matteo Berrettini. CASPER RUUD IS MOVING ON!Ruud advances to the Semifinals of the #USOpen with a straight sets win to Matteo Berrettini. https://t.co/bUeGxtZjat

This is Ruud’s second Grand Slam semifinal appearance this year. The Norwegian previously scored his best Grand Slam result when he made the finals of the 2022 French Open. He was denied his maiden Grand Slam title by Rafael Nadal, who lifted his 14th title on Parisian clay by defeating Ruud in straight sets.

In 2022, Casper Ruud shares the court with Rafael Nadal.



What a journey 🏻



: Casper Ruud & Getty Images In 2013, 14-year-old Casper Ruud at Roland Garros watching Rafael Nadal.In 2022, Casper Ruud shares the court with Rafael Nadal.What a journey: Casper Ruud & Getty Images In 2013, 14-year-old Casper Ruud at Roland Garros watching Rafael Nadal.In 2022, Casper Ruud shares the court with Rafael Nadal.What a journey 👏🏻📷: Casper Ruud & Getty Images https://t.co/oFFOyXGgnz

The 23-year-old will now have another chance at lifting his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open. The Norwegian is set to face Karen Khachanov, who outlasted title-threat Nick Kyrgios in five sets. With the draw more open this time around, all the young hopefuls left in the mix will be vying for their first Major title.

Casper Ruud and Rafael Nadal in a tight battle for the World No. 1 spot

With Nick Kyrgios causing defending champion and World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev’s early exit from Flushing Meadows, the top spot is now up for grabs.

Interestingly, Casper Ruud is locked in a tight battle alongside Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz for the No. 1 in the rankings.

Ruud enjoyed rapid success after joining the Rafa Nadal Academy in late 2018. Within six months of training in Mallorca, the Norwegian broke inside the top-100. He has since collected nine ATP titles and has had a career-high ranking of World No. 5. This, however, is about to change for the better, as the Norwegian semifinalist is now guaranteed at least a World No. 3 position in the rankings.

Rafael Nadal, who currently leads the live rankings chart, may face tough competition in the coming days from Ruud and Alcaraz. The veteran Spaniard’s fourth-round exit in New York has made way for the two youngsters to contest for the top spot.

The conditions are ripe for Ruud and Alcaraz to make the finals. If both of them were to reach the final, the champion would be crowned the new World No. 1.

While Ruud may be just one win away from the monumental accomplishment, Alcaraz is yet to face off against his arch rival Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the US Open on Wednesday. If Alcaraz leaves New York as the World No. 1, he'll be the youngest male player to reach the summit of the rankings in the Open Era.

