Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel proudly shares standing ovation for Spaniard after 1R victory at Italian Open 2024

Rafael Nadal progressed to the second-round of the 2024 Italian Open. The Spaniard overcame qualifier Zizou Bergs after being a set down.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion started strong with an early break in the opening set. However, Bergs broke back levelling the score at an even 4-4 and kept the momentum up to win the set 6-4.

Nadal again broke early in the second set but this time around, did not let go of the opportunity to take the second set, 6-3. The decider set saw fine shot-making by the Spaniard as he closed the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in his favor.

The former World No. 1 was supported by his family including his sister Maribel in his player's box. She took to Instagram to share the winning moment of her brother's first-round victory.

She shared a short clip that began with the stadium resounding with applause at the announcement of the winner's name. The crowd could be seen giving a standing ovation to the record 10-time Italian Open winner. In response, he waved back to the crowd as he walked across the court towards the center of the stadium.

He could later be seen punching the air as he made his way back to his chair.

Nadal will next clash with Hubert Hurkacz in the second round of the 2024 Italian Open.

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel cheers excitedly for Spaniard during his Italian Open 2024 1R clash

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel cheered the former every step of the way from the stands during his first-round match at the 2024 Italian Open.

In a short clip shared by a fan on X, an excited Maribel can be seen rising from her seat to applaud and motivate her brother. The moment captured was in the beginning of the crucial second set after Nadal had lost the opener.

The Spaniard's next challenge will be in the form of Hubert Hurkacz in the second round. The seventh-seeded Pole has won 23 out of 33 matches so far this season, lifting the Estoril Open. Another highlight from the World No. 9's season includes reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

This is the first time this season that the 14-time French Open champion will test his mettle against a Top 10 player. It will also be the duo's first on-court encounter.

