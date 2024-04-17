Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel reacts to the Spaniard receiving resounding applause on his comeback at Barcelona Open 2024

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel recently reacted to the overwhelming applause that the Spaniard received from the spectators at the stadium during his comeback at the 2024 Barcelona Open.

Nadal had been sidelined from the tennis court for the majority of the 2023 season due to an injury. However, he returned earlier this year at the 2024 Brisbane International, where he reached the quarterfinals. However, he was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to a muscle tear sustained in Brisbane.

Following his injury setback, the former World No.1 also missed three ATP 1000 tournaments - the Indian Wells Masters, Miami Open, and the Monte-Carlo Masters. Since then, the Spaniard has been absent from the competitive tennis circuit.

Recently, Rafael Nadal made his comeback at the Barcelona Open, a tournament he has won a record 12 times. He kicked off his campaign with a convincing win over Flavio Cobolli, securing a 6-2, 6-3 victory in the first round. He will next face Alex de Minaur in the second round.

During the former World No.1's entry onto the court in Barcelona, the crowd erupted in thunderous applause to welcome him.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion's sister Maribel was also present at the stadium to watch her brother play. She took to social media to share a video capturing the applause from the audience in the stadium

"@rafaelnadal 😍 @BCNOPENBS," Maribel aptioned her Instagram story.

Rafael Nadal: “The crowd was great, means a lot to me to receive that support & that love”

Following his win over Flavio Cobolli in the first round at the 2024 Barcelona Open, Rafael Nadal expressed his gratitude towards the crowd in the post-match press conference. He credited their support for motivating him to play better and secure the win.

“The crowd was great. A full crowd since the beginning. Even before the match started, the court was full, so that means a lot to me to be able to walk on court today and feel that warmth and that support. In a very special place for me, it’s so helpful and means a lot to me to receive that support and that love,” he said.

Nadal, 37, acknowledged the challenges that come with competing at his age and stated that he was grateful for still being able to play professional tennis. Despite the physical demands, the Spaniard stated that playing is still enjoyable to him that makes him want to keep moving forward.

“Every time it is more difficult and especially when you are at an advanced age, it makes things even tougher. I’m going through tough moments but at the same time, when I’m able to be on Tour for a few days and practise with the guys and then be able to compete a little bit, it means a lot to me. Still enjoyable enough to keep going. I'm happy to start with a victory without a doubt,” he added (via ATPTour.com).

