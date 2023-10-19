Rafael Nadal’s sister Maribel Nadal expressed her amusement at attending the recently commenced Elle Cancer Ball.

Nadal has been out of action after sustaining a hip injury during the 2023 Australian Open. The 22-time Grand Slam champion underwent arthroscopic surgery for the issue and is undergoing a lengthy rehabilitation process in an effort to return to the men's tour.

Nadal's younger sister, Maribel, has been a source of constant support and strength for the Mallorcan. The 35-year-old was recently seen at the third edition of the Elle Cancer Ball at the Teatro Real in Madrid. The event was organized to contribute to cancer research. For three years running, the event hosts several famous faces to support the great cause.

Maribel Nadal took to Instagram to share her experience at the event. She posted a mini-series of pictures and a video where she’s seen striking a pose in a black feather-design gown.

“Yesterday the Teatro Real was dyed pink in the #ellecancerball in favor of the Spanish Association @contraelcancer.es 💕💕 Thank you @elle_spain for bringing visibility to a much needed cause. Thank you so much @benedettaelle for inviting us to an unforgettable gala! 🫶🏻🏻😘 And thank you to @roomservice039 for the help too! 😊” she captioned her post.

Maribel Nadal made her debut in the fashion world with her men’s clothing line called the ‘Crabs Company’. The brand showcases the essence of her homeland, Mallorca and is inspired by her coastal heritage.

“I’ve had to constantly evolve. It is the only way to progress” - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal at 2023 Australian Open - Day 3

Rafael Nadal recently received the keys to his EV9, Kia’s brand new flagship three-row seat electric SUV at an event hosted by the automobile company.

The tennis icon was gifted the car at the #Thelcon event at IFEMA in Madrid, Spain. At the event, Nadal spoke about the importance of change and evolution with due time, in his career as well as in the realm of sustainable automobiles.

“To achieve all these milestones in my career to date, I’ve had to constantly evolve. It is the only way to progress,” said Nadal. “I am fortunate to have Kia as a partner who shares this mindset, and the EV9 is the latest step in the brand’s evolution toward becoming a global leading EV provider. I can’t wait to embark on my next journey of electrification with this stunningly-designed, high-tech SUV.”

