Rafael Nadal’s sister Maribel expresses appreciation for Roger Federer as he takes father to 'guest of honor' trip to Halle

Tennis legend Roger Federer may have retired from professional tennis last year, but he still knows how to make headlines with his charm and charisma.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion recently posted pictures of himself and his father Robert Federer at the Halle Open 2023, where the 20-time Grand Slam champion was honored for his remarkable achievements at the grass-court event.

Federer has a special connection with the Halle Open, an ATP 500 event. The Swiss won a record 10 titles at the tournament during his illustrious career. He first played at the tournament in 2000. He was invited as the guest of honor for the 30th anniversary of this year's edition of the event, which made its debut in 1993.

The 41-year-old received a warm welcome from the fans and the organizers at Halle, and was presented an award on Center Court. The highlight of his trip, however, was spending quality time with his father, who accompanied him to Germany.

Federer shared some adorable photos of him and his father on his Instagram account on Thursday, June 22, with the caption:

“Father/son trip to Halle. Great to be back for the 30th anniversary of the tournament @atphalle_official.”

Maribel Nadal, sister of Federer’s arch-rival and close friend Rafael Nadal, reacted to the post in the comments. She expressed her admiration for Federer and his father with a string of clapping hands emojis.

Federer’s father-son trip to Halle was a heartwarming reminder of his legacy and personality, which transcends beyond tennis. He may have hung up his racquet, but he still remains an inspiration and a role model for millions of people around the world.

"If the body was in top shape, I would probably play a few exhibitions": Roger Federer

Roger Federer talks about his health

Roger Federer recently shared how his body was coping with retirement and the likelihood of him participating in exhibition events in the future.

The former World No. 1 ended his professional tennis career at the Laver Cup in September 2022 after a long struggle with his knee injury.

On June 21, the Halle Open celebrated its 30th anniversary with Federer as the special guest.

At the tournament, Roger Federer revealed that the current state of his knee prevented him from participating in any exhibition events. He also stated that he was focused on recovery and getting his body back in shape by following a dedicated fitness regime.

“If the body was in top shape, I would probably play a few exhibitions. I still go to the gym four or five times a week and try to get my body back into shape with my knee. That’s why I don’t feel like I’m missing out on anything,” he said.

