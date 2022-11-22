Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni explains why Grand Slams are easier to win for the Spaniard than ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal gave his thoughts on the 36-year-old's quick exit from the ATP Finals in Turin last week.

The Spaniard brought the curtains down on his 2022 season with a 7-5, 7-5 victory over Casper Ruud in the ATP Finals. The World No. 2 has had a season of two halves, capturing his 21st and 22nd Grand Slam titles during the first half of the year before being sidelined by injuries in the second half. And despite his best efforts, he only managed to win one match at the ATP Finals and Paris Masters.

According to Toni Nadal, if a player can make it through the first week of a Grand Slam, he/she will have a better chance of winning the event in the second week since they would have played a few matches and got some momentum under their belt.

The ATP finals, however, work differently as players start their campaign by taking on some of the best players in the world right from the first game.

"It is very difficult. When you arrive at a Grand Slam it is not the same problem because you have had a few matches. If he can pass the first week then in the second week he can win the tournament. But here it is not the same because in the first match, you play against one of the best players in the world, and then it is too difficult," uncle Toni said.

"When he arrived at the Australian Open, for example, he did not play too good in the first game, the second not too good, in the third the same, then better and better," he explained.

Rafael Nadal to play in Latin American exhibition tour

Rafael Nadal is a 22-time Major winner.

Beginning on November 23, Rafael Nadal will go on an exhibition tour of Latin America with his young protégé Casper Ruud and a few other tennis players from various countries.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion will compete at six venues across six different nations, starting in Buenos Aires before visiting Belo Horizonte, Quito, Bogotá, and Santiago. On December 1, the former World No. 1 will be in action in Mexico City to round up the tour.

Nadal and Ruud will face off in a singles match in Buenos Aires. After that, they will play a mixed doubles match, where Ruud will pair up with former doubles World No. 1 Gisela Dulko and the 36-year-old with former singles and doubles World No. 3 Gabriela Sabatini.

The former World No. 1 will then compete in Santiago against World No. 87 Alejandro Tabilo before locking horns again with Ruud, whom he beat in the French Open final, in Belo Horizonte, Quito, and Bogota.

