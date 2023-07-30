Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni hosts singer Miguel Bose at Spaniard's academy in Mallorca

Rafael Nadal's uncle and long-time coach Toni recently hosted Spanish pop singer Miguel Bose at Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain.

Born in Panama, Miguel Bose continues to be a superstar in the Latin music industry. He began his career as an actor in the early 1970s, but started recording music in 1977. Some of his notable albums include Salamandra, Bandido, Los chicos no lloran, Bajo el signo de Cain, Sereno, and Papito.

Toni, also the director of the academy, posted about Bose's visit on social media and extended his gratitude to the singer for stopping by the academy's museum.

Toni wrote:

"Yesterday we were lucky enough to receive at the Rafa Nadal Academy Museum one of the most important artists our country has given. He loved us all for his great kindness, his interest and his good manners. It has been a great pleasure to have him in our town and serve as guidance to him and his children."

Toni posted a picture with Miguel Bose on Instagram.

Over the last couple of decades, Bose has also dedicated his time to raising awareness about political and social issues. He has constantly been working for water conservation and has publically denounced discrimination based on gender.

The academy has hosted some of Spain's most well-known names including MotoGP rider Marc Marquez, soccer player Marco Asensio, and songwriter David Bisbal.

Tennis players like Andy Murray, Casper Ruud, and Venus Williams have also turned to the 22-time Grand Slam winner's academy in their respective preparations for tournaments.

Former World No. 1 Lleyton Hewitt's son Cruz Lewitt has also joined the academy recently.

"Won't be easy" - Uncle Toni on Nadal's return

Toni and Rafael Nadal: 2017 French Open

In a recent interview with ClayTenis, Toni Nadal stated that Rafael Nadal will have to grind through some difficulties on his return after a long absence from the sport due to an injury. He said:

"After that, we'll see because he has to get results, which won't be easy because when you lose your ranking, everything becomes more difficult because you have to compete with the best ones faster. So you'll have to play more days better and you'll have to play tough games more often"

Toni further stated that the Spaniard is looking to be totally fit before picking up the racquet again. He said:

"Rafael is 37 years old and the years are heavy. What I know, because I've talked to him, is that Rafael wants to come back and wants to recover fully. If he recovers fully, I think he'll want to keep going."

The 37-year-old's last competitive match was a loss in straight sets in the second round against Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open on January 18. He suffered a hip-injury during the tournament that has kept him out of the court to date.

