Rafael Nadal's victory in Australia and his success on hardcourt has recharged Novak Djokovic's thirst for records: Biographer Simone Eterno

While Rafael Nadal's recent success in Australia will spur his great rival on, the brief hiatus from competitive tennis could prove detrimental to Novak Djokovic's game in the immediate future, feels his biographer Simone Eterno.

The Spaniard went on to add another Australian Open title to his kitty earlier this year, even as the Serb's visa was revoked following his vaccine controversy.

Eterno takes a look at the champion's life, on and off the court thus far, via his book, “Contro. Vita e destino di Novak Djokovic" (Against. Life and destiny of Novak Djokovic). The author delves into some of the most intense moments of the Serb's career that define his extraordinary sporting prowess.

History aside, most tennis fans are also wondering what effect, if any, the vaccine controversy and the forced break will have on the World No. 1 in terms of his game, physically and psychologically.

Novak Djokovic's thirst for records will drive him says Eterno

During the course of an interview about his new book, Eterno dwelt at length on how he thinks the future will play out for the 34-year-old when he is back on the court later this season.

The author felt that while Djokovic's thirst for records will motivate him to go the extra mile, the unwelcome break may impact the Serb's precision on the court.

"Psychologically I don't think it's a problem, tennis inactivity will be. Returning to the field after a long stop and being immediately competitive at a high level is difficult even if your name is Djokovic," Eterno said.

"From a mental point of view, I have no doubts, on the contrary, I believe that Nadal's victory in Australia and the Majorcan's streak of success on hard court has recharged Djokovic's thirst for records even more."

"Instead, I have doubts on the tennis level: having played little will give us a Djokovic to test and maybe vulnerable, as we saw him in Dubai. So his run to the Grand Slam record and the double over Nadal may not be that easy," he added.

Novak Djokovic is a champion in victory and defeat: Simone Eterno

Novak Djokovic at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships

In his book, Eterno takes readers to the Center Court at Wimbledon in 2019 where Djokovic battled it out against another all-time great, Roger Federer, in the big title clash.

"On 14 July 2019, in London, inside a stadium overflowing with out-of-control spectators, Roger Federer is only one point away from winning his ninth Wimbledon title, his twenty-first success in a Grand Slam tournament," Eterno writes.

"On the other side of the net, however, there is a player named Novak Djokovic: one who, fighting alone against fifteen thousand people, will be able to overturn an ending that seemed already written; one who in a press conference will say: When the audience shouts: 'Roger! Roger!' what I hear in my head is: 'Novak! Novak'."

The flashbacks Eterno takes the readers through are not restricted to great wins alone - but to agonizing defeats as well. Like at the 2021 US Open final, when Daniil Medvedev got the better of his opponent, who was aiming to become the first man since Rod Laver to complete a calendar Grand Slam.

Sadly for Djokovic fans, it just wasn't his day in New York as he went down in straight sets against the marauding Russian.

"Two years later, in New York, Djokovic competes in the final of the US Open to reach the infamous 21, as well as complete the Grand Slam, an expected goal in tennis for more than 50 years," Eterno writes.

"But he is two sets down and, at the change, the Russian Daniil Medvedev will be used to close the match. In New York, more than anywhere else, Djokovic has never been particularly loved, but here is the imponderable."

"The whole stadium rises to applaud him and to chant his name," he continues. "Djokovic beats his hand to his heart, but then he doesn't hold back his tears: he is still crying when he positions himself at the bottom of the field to get to the end of the game from which he will come out defeated."

