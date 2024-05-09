Rafael Nadal's family including his father, wife Maria Francisca Perello, and their son were in the stands at the 2024 Italian Open. The Spaniard came back from a set down to win his first-round clash.

Nadal faced Belgian player Zizou Bergs in the first round of the Italian Open. The Spaniard faced a tough start and lost the first set 4-6. However, Nadal dug deep and advanced into the next round by winning the next two sets 6-3, 6-4.

What may have provided him extra motivation was the presence of his family in the stands. As Nadal's career has entered its final stage, his family is making sure to give him all the support by being present.

Nadal got married to Maria Francisca Perello in 2019 and the couple had their first child, a son, in October 2022. The 37-year-old's family including his father Sebastian Nadal, wife, and son soaked in the electric atmosphere at the center court in Rome.

Watch how fans warmly greeted the Nadal family with cheers.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Nadal's wife and son have also been spotted watching the Spaniard train. They will be expected to make another appearance during Nadal's second-round match in Rome.

"I can do it much better than today" - Rafael Nadal believes first-round performance at the Italian Open 2024 is not his best

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Four

Rafael Nadal has been on tour since April. Due to an injury-prone latter half of his career, Nadal has rarely played three consecutive tournaments. However, he has played in Barcelona, Madrid and now in Rome in the past few weeks.

During his post-match press conference, the Spaniard was asked if he feels he has made any improvements in his game since Barcelona. He referred to his match against Zizou Bergs and claimed he could have done much better.

"Well, today was not a good match for me. I mean, I didn't play the way that I really think I can play and I need to play," said Nadal.

"I was able to find a way to win, and that give me the chance to play in two days again, to show myself, especially that I can do it much better than today. That's the feeling I have on my practice sessions."

The record 10-time Italian Open winner believes his serves are better than what he did in Barcelona. There are a few more tweaks he wants to make in his game but the Spaniard said he will give everything to make this tournament a success.

Nadal is set to face seventh-seed Hubert Hurkacz on May 11 in the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback