WATCH: Rafael Nadal adorably kisses baby son on the cheek, greets wife Maria Francisca Perello as they attend his practice session at Italian Open

Rafael Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello and their baby son were in attendance for his latest practice session at the 2024 Italian Open. They have joined Nadal at the Masters 1000 event in Rome after supporting him during his recent Madrid Open campaign.

With his sights set on competing in the French Open, the 37-year-old has been diligently preparing for the Italian Open, his final stop before the Major. The Spaniard will enjoy the continued support of his family during his campaign, as his wife and son have traveled with him to Rome after consistently cheering him on during the claycourt season.

After stealing the spotlight during the 22-time Grand Slam champion's Madrid Open campaign, Rafael Nadal's baby son garnered attention once more, watching his father's practice session from his mother Maria Francisca Perello's lap.

The toddler's budding interest in tennis was evident as he wielded a small tennis racket. Rafa Jr. also adorably kicked his legs in excitement as the former World No. 1 made his way over to greet his family and kissed his son on the cheek in a heartwarming display.

With his family by his side, Nadal is set to commence his Italian Open campaign against Zizou Bergs in the first round. Having won 10 titles at the Masters 1000 event in Rome, the Spaniard will aim to draw on his vast experience on the familiar hunting grounds to make a winning start to his campaign.

Rafael Nadal on baby son watching him play: "Even if it’s for short period of time and he doesn’t know what happened, for me it’s a great memory"

Rafael Nadal will undoubtedly be glad to have his son on the sidelines at the 2024 Italian Open, as he recently opened up about the indescribable feeling of having the toddler watch him compete.

The Spaniard acknowledged that Rafa Jr. may only be able to see him in action for a short period and might not remember much of it, but emphasized that the memory would still hold a special place in his heart.

"Have a son and come back home and see him and be a father is a completely different thing. The feeling is completely different to anything else, just have the chance to see him watching me play," he told the Tennis Channel.

"Even if it’s for just short period of time and doesn’t matter if he doesn’t know anything about what happened, that stays there and for me it’s a great memory," he added.

If the former World No. 1 emerges victorious against Zizou Bergs in the first round of the Masters 1000 event, he will take on Hubert Hukacz in a blockbuster second-round clash in Rome.

