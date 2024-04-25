Watch: Rafael Nadal's baby son steals the spotlight during Spaniard's 1R win at Madrid Open 2024

Rafael Nadal's son grabbed all the attention as the Spaniard booked his spot in the second round at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Nadal eased past Darwin Blanch 6-1, 6-0 in just over an hour. The Spaniard had a dominant display from the get-go, converting five of the nine break points and facing none. He won 53 points against 25 won by the American.

Nadal enjoyed the company of his wife Maria Francisca Perello, son Rafa Jr., sister Maribel, and mother Ana Maria Parera during his first-round match. The Spaniard's son grabbed the spotlight as Nadal looked towards him in an adorable gesture.

Watch the video below:

The five-time Madrid Open champion will next face Alex de Minaur in a rematch of the 2024 Barcelona Open second round. Even though Nadal edges the head-to-head against the Australian 3-2, their last two encounters were won by de Minaur. Their only clay encounter was won by de Minaur at the 2024 Barcelona Open.

The Spaniard is enjoying his last dance at the Madrid Open. He revealed that he was not 100% prepared but it was important for him to play in Madrid for one last time.

"I am not prepared to play at 100 percent, but it is important to play for the last time in Madrid. That's important, playing for the last time here in Madrid means a lot. Because yes, I think it will be the last time I play in Madrid," Nadal said in the press conference.

Rafael Nadal - "What I have to try is to prevent what happened in Brisbane"

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal revealed in the post-match press conference that he was not sure about playing three weeks ago. He said that he did not want to rush his injury and repeat what happened at the start of the year in Brisbane.

"Three weeks ago I didn't know if I would be able to play an official match. I would like what is happening to me these weeks to have happened in Australia, in Doha or in Indian Wells. What I have to try is to prevent what happened in Brisbane," Nadal said (via Marca).

The Spaniard said that it was a mistake to rush through his injury earlier this year and that he is now taking his time to prepare himself in the best possible way.

"When you stop your body and start from scratch, things happen that have not allowed me to follow an evolution. In Australia, I forced it and what happened, and there it was a mistake. I had prepared myself as much as possible and I felt better prepared than today," he said.

