Rafael Nadal’s wife Maria Perello is pregnant and the couple is expecting their first child: Reports

Fresh on the heels of winning his record 14th French Open title earlier this month, Rafael Nadal has more reason to celebrate after news broke that he is expecting his first child with wife Maria Perello.

Spanish magazine ¡HOLA! was the first to report the news on Wednesday, followed by other publications like the daily El Mundo.

“It all started as a rumor, and after weeks of intense speculation, ¡HOLA! magazine has been able to confirm that Rafael Nadal and María Francisca Perelló are expecting their first child,” the news read.

Speculation began around the time of the Roland Garros final on June 4, with many linking her loose clothing to the possible news of a pregnancy. Nadal and Perello dated for 14 years before they got married on October 19, 2019, in a private ceremony at La Fortaleza in Mallorca. They are now set to become parents and begin a new chapter in their lives.

Neither Nadal nor his wife have commented publicly on the news so far.

Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca



The magazine "has been able to confirm" the news, but there has been no public announcement from the couple yet.



El Mundo has the same story. Hola Magazine is reporting that Rafael Nadal and his wife Mery Perelló are expecting their first child.The magazine "has been able to confirm" the news, but there has been no public announcement from the couple yet.El Mundo has the same story. elmundo.es/loc/2022/06/15… Hola Magazine is reporting that Rafael Nadal and his wife Mery Perelló are expecting their first child.The magazine "has been able to confirm" the news, but there has been no public announcement from the couple yet.El Mundo has the same story. elmundo.es/loc/2022/06/15…

Earlier in the day, Nadal received more good news after it was announced that the Balearic government has decided to honour the Mallorcan. He will be felicitated in Mallorca by Francina Armengol, the president of the Balearic Islands.

A grand ceremony is set to be organised to celebrate the 36-year-old’s accomplishments, which include 22 Grand Slams, 36 ATP Masters 1000 wins, two Olympic gold medals, and five Davis Cups - among others.

Rafael Nadal begins grasscourt preparations in Mallorca

Rafael Nadal - Day 11: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

There has been an air of uncertainty about Rafael Nadal’s participation in the grasscourt season. Speaking after his French Open win, the Spaniard said that he wouldn't play Wimbledon this year if he had to resort to drastic measures like taking daily injections on his foot to numb the pain caused by a chronic injury.

Nadal underwent a new treatment on his foot (Radiofrequency ablation) in Barcelona last week and the Spaniard was later seen walking with the help of crutches.

Johana Palacios @yoapalacios

@marca La impactante imagen de Rafael Nadal en muletas tras recibir el nuevo tratamiento para el pie. El campeón de Roland Garros 2022 no se detiene en el proceso para seguir compitiendo.“No sé que pasará en el futuro, pero continuaré luchando para seguir” La impactante imagen de Rafael Nadal en muletas tras recibir el nuevo tratamiento para el pie. El campeón de Roland Garros 2022 no se detiene en el proceso para seguir compitiendo.“No sé que pasará en el futuro, pero continuaré luchando para seguir”📹@marca https://t.co/ARiSXSsrn6

Marca, however, reported on Tuesday that Nadal has begun training on the grasscourts of The Country Club of Santa Ponca in Mallorca to prepare for the possibility of playing at Wimbledon later this month.The practice session might have been just to see the result of the new procedure.

Earlier this week, his uncle Toni Nadal said he expects his nephew to take part in the grasscourt Slam as Nadal is responding well to the new treatment.

"First he said: Everything hurts. But when we talked yesterday, he said it's going much better. He wants to train. And if he has a small chance, he will play at Wimbledon. He goes to the grass on Monday," Toni Nadal said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far