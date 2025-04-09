Rafael Nadal's wife Maria pregnant with second child: Reports

Rafael Nadal's wife, Maria Francisca Perello, is pregnant, according to the latest reports. The couple is expecting their second child after the birth of their son.

Ad

Nadal drew the curtain on his illustrious tennis career in November 2024, competing at the Davis Cup Finals in front of his home crowd in Malaga, Spain. The legend enjoyed the support of his family, including his parents, his sister, his wife Maria, and his 2-year-old son at the event.

Now, less than five months after his retirement, it has been reported that Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria are set to welcome their second child together. According to Spanish magazine Semana, the 22-time Major champion’s partner was spotted sporting a baby bump while running errands in an all-black outfit in Mallorca, where the couple resides.

Ad

Trending

Check the picture below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was also reported that the couple have shared the sweet news with their family and close ones. Their most recent public outing was at the Rafa Nadal Foundation Awards in the last week of March.

Ad

Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perello have been together since 2005. The pair announced their marriage after 14 years of dating, in October 2019. Three years later, in October 2022, they welcomed, Rafa Jr, their first child together.

The Spaniard's baby son often accompanied him to his tournaments during his career’s final season, a memory he said he would cherish forever.

Rafael Nadal on his baby son watching him compete: "The feeling is completely different to anything else"

The Spaniard's wife Maria pictured with their son at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals - Image Source: Getty

Rafael Nadal had previously revealed that he and his wife Maria wished to start a family after he was done with his competitive career. However, having his young son watching him play his final matches as a pro was a “completely different feeling,” according to the Spaniard.

Ad

During his campaign at the 2024 Madrid Open, he told the Tennis Channel:

"Have a son and come back home and see him and be a father is a completely different thing. The feeling is completely different to anything else, just have the chance to see him watching me play."

The 38-year-old indicated that he dearly cherished his son’s presence, despite him possibly not understanding the sport.

Ad

"Even if it’s for just short period of time and doesn’t matter if he doesn’t know anything about what happened, that stays there and for me it’s a great memory," he added.

Ever since his retirement, the Spaniard has shifted his focus to his pursuits outside of tennis, which include golf and soccer, among others. He has kept in touch with tennis through his academy, while also inspiring the new generation by attending the 2024 Next Gen ATP Finals in December last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranjali P. Pranjali is a tennis journalist and content specialist at Sportskeeda, having been with the company for almost two years. With a Master's degree, she proudly embraces her inner "data nerd" and uses her expertise to analyze the stats that make tennis more exciting.



She keeps a tab on the players' press conferences and interviews to ensure she is up to date with the latest in the world of tennis. Pranjali has garnered over 10 million reads across her 1500+ articles and is the author of Sportskeeda's most-read tennis article to date.



While her childhood idol is Rafael Nadal, Pranjali acknowledges Novak Djokovic's supremacy as the GOAT when it comes to numbers and admires Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff for their diverse playing styles. When she is not deep in the tennis world, Pranjali unwinds with dancing, painting, and fashion, and also likes solving puzzles, quizzes, and complex math problems to keep her mind sharp. Know More

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here