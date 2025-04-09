Rafael Nadal's wife Maria pregnant with second child: Reports

Rafael Nadal's wife, Maria Francisca Perello, is pregnant, according to the latest reports. The couple is expecting their second child after the birth of their son.
Nadal drew the curtain on his illustrious tennis career in November 2024, competing at the Davis Cup Finals in front of his home crowd in Malaga, Spain. The legend enjoyed the support of his family, including his parents, his sister, his wife Maria, and his 2-year-old son at the event.
Now, less than five months after his retirement, it has been reported that Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria are set to welcome their second child together. According to Spanish magazine Semana, the 22-time Major champion’s partner was spotted sporting a baby bump while running errands in an all-black outfit in Mallorca, where the couple resides.
It was also reported that the couple have shared the sweet news with their family and close ones. Their most recent public outing was at the Rafa Nadal Foundation Awards in the last week of March.
Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perello have been together since 2005. The pair announced their marriage after 14 years of dating, in October 2019. Three years later, in October 2022, they welcomed, Rafa Jr, their first child together.
The Spaniard's baby son often accompanied him to his tournaments during his career’s final season, a memory he said he would cherish forever.
Rafael Nadal on his baby son watching him compete: "The feeling is completely different to anything else"
Rafael Nadal had previously revealed that he and his wife Maria wished to start a family after he was done with his competitive career. However, having his young son watching him play his final matches as a pro was a “completely different feeling,” according to the Spaniard.
During his campaign at the 2024 Madrid Open, he told the Tennis Channel:
"Have a son and come back home and see him and be a father is a completely different thing. The feeling is completely different to anything else, just have the chance to see him watching me play."
The 38-year-old indicated that he dearly cherished his son’s presence, despite him possibly not understanding the sport.
"Even if it’s for just short period of time and doesn’t matter if he doesn’t know anything about what happened, that stays there and for me it’s a great memory," he added.
Ever since his retirement, the Spaniard has shifted his focus to his pursuits outside of tennis, which include golf and soccer, among others. He has kept in touch with tennis through his academy, while also inspiring the new generation by attending the 2024 Next Gen ATP Finals in December last year.
